Auburn men’s basketball has heard its last of Sonny Smith.

On Opening Night, the former Tigers head men’s basketball coach (1978-89) announced his retirement from the broadcasting booth. Since 2012, he’d served as an analyst for the radio broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network alongside Andy Burcham.

The 87-year-old Smith has now decided to pass the microphone to a new generation and hang it up for good.

“After years courtside as both a coach and a broadcaster, it is time to pass the mic and reflect,” Smith said in a statement. “That front-row seat was more than a job; it was love for the game. As the color commentator, I had the privilege of bringing the game to life, going beyond the stats and scores by adding a little extra color to the game.”

With Smith stepping down, Randall Dickey, who filled in for him over the past two seasons, will take over as the full-time analyst for Auburn men’s radio broadcasts. Dickey, a veteran of more than 30 years in collegiate basketball and baseball, previously spent four years at Auburn from 2010-14.

He’ll have big shoes to fill, as Smith is a well-known figure in those parts, having led the Tigers to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 1984. His seven NCAA Tournament wins at Auburn are the most by any coach in program history— a record that helped shape his legacy alongside players like Charles Barkley.

Smith left an indelible mark on the program both on the court and over the airwaves.

“I’ll forever be grateful for the time I worked with Jim Fyffe, Rod Bramblett, and Andy Burcham, along with everyone at the Auburn Sports Network,” Smith said. “It was a chance to stay close to the sport I love and to share the excitement, passion, and spirit of Auburn Basketball with all of the Auburn Family. I may have turned off my mic for now, but don’t worry- I’ll still be the loudest person yelling at the refs from the stands, so you haven’t heard the last of me yet!!”

Smith’s wife also famously dislikes referees.

“My wife hates referees.” New @AuburnMBB Sonny Smith speaks with the press, 1978. pic.twitter.com/sEJLeELK1e — The War Eagle Reader (@wareaglereader) November 7, 2024

Smith concluded his retirement announcement with gratitude and a farewell to the Auburn community:

“A heartfelt thanks to Andy, Brad Law, and Ben Harling, along with Auburn basketball and the entire Auburn Family, for allowing me the opportunity to give back to the sport and university I love,” Smith said. “I hope you will welcome me back to a front-row seat as a forever fan. This is Coach Sonny Smith signing off…War Eagle!”

Smith will be honored by the university and men’s basketball program on Dec. 8 when Auburn hosts Richmond.

