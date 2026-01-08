Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Following his team’s 74-70 loss at Clemson on Wednesday, SMU head coach Andy Enfield made his way to the podium for his postgame press conference.

But first, the Mustangs head coach took a jab at the size of the Littlejohn Coliseum’s media room, noting the disparity between the resources of the Tigers’ football and basketball programs.

“Y’all should use some of that football money and build a bigger room,” said as he walked past reporters, according to The State Newspaper‘s Chapel Fowler.

Without a clip to confirm, it’s unclear whether the coach’s comment was made in jest or was a legitimate jab. But many on social media were quick to assume the latter, noting that the second-year SMU head coach was likely upset after the 24th-ranked Mustangs dropped lost their third game of the season, which was also their first defeat in ACC play.

For what it’s worth, Andy Enfield was fairly even tempered during his actual postgame press conference, although he did express disappointment in his team’s effort during a game in which it trailed by as many as 15 points. The press conference was also relatively short, which could potentially speak to the increasing lack of traveling media in the world of sports.

In any event, Clemson — much like SMU — is widely considered a football school and it’s hardly a surprise that the athletic department’s resources would be spent accordingly. Although with the Tigers men’s basketball team currently laying claim to a 13-3 record and 3-0 start in ACC play while Dabo Swinney’s program continues to struggle, perhaps that reputation could soon change.