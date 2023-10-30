Oct 20, 2023; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils recruit Cooper Flagg during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Montverde forward Cooper Flagg, who currently sits atop the 2024 ESPN 100 rankings for men’s basketball, announced his commitment to Duke on Monday morning. The news came with a full social media strategy and even a ready-made SLAM Magazine digital cover. The headline on that cover, however, raised some eyebrows.

“Cooper Flagg pledges allegiance to the brotherhood” sounds either super sick or extremely questionable, depending on your familiarity with Duke basketball. And whether you saw the pictures in the story.

BREAKING: Cooper Flagg officially commits to Duke… and is on the cover of SLAM 247. https://t.co/FsuijqYx29 pic.twitter.com/lUKLDvbQUB — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 30, 2023

Of course “the brotherhood” is the nickname the Duke men’s basketball program uses to symbolize the rich history of the program. Everyone from Grant Hill to Kyrie Irving to JJ Redick claims it.

But considering the perceptions around Duke and its reputation of being a school for white hoopers, fans swooped in immediately. Those are generalizations, of course, but people made the connection quickly.

Even SLAM would probably admit “pledges allegiance” is a pretty intense way to reference Flagg joining the hallowed Blue Devils.

Flagg is indeed the real deal. He put up two separate 35-plus point triple-doubles at the Peach Jam over the summer (with double digit blocks, not assists). He averaged 27-12-5-5 during the AAU season with his Maine United team alongside his brother, Ace Flagg. And he is up near a 20-10 average already in the early-season for Montverde Academy in Florida.

Flagg reclassified to graduate next spring earlier this year. He will be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2025.

At a time when many young basketball phenoms are taking alternative routes to the NBA, Flagg going to Duke will be great for college basketball. His team nailed the announcement and is keeping the hype train rolling.

Maybe his PR folks could have just double-checked that headline with SLAM before it hit the presses.

