Seth Greenberg thinks it’s a big deal that North Carolina got into the NCAA Tournament.

A big deal in the sense that your resume is your resume, and the Tar Heels were 1-12 in Quad 1 games. And yet, they punched their ticket to the big dance. But first, UNC has a date with San Diego State in the First Four for a chance to play Ole Miss in the Round of 64.

Nobody loved the pick.

In fact, the Selection Committee took a lot of heat for defending North Carolina’s inclusion. The Tar Heels would’ve apparently been the last team out had UAB knocked off Memphis, but that only gives further credence to the gripes we’ve seen from both Indiana and West Virginia.

Those gripes existed because UNC’s athletic director, Bubba Cunningham, is the chair of the Selection Committee. Everything was likely kosher; they probably followed the rule book to the letter of the law, but that doesn’t mean a perception of bias doesn’t exist.

And that’s exactly why bracketologists should make up the committee, but we digress.

Greenberg’s main issue wasn’t Cunningham’s presence but rather the fact that not all teams were evaluated using the same set of criteria.

“Bubba Cunningham is a good man. I have a lot of respect for him,” Greenberg said during a Monday appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. “He’s the head of the committee. And they say, ‘Well, he recused himself from the room’ when they’re talking about North Carolina. That’s great. Breakfast, lunch and dinner conversations. Committee members that he’s chairing who also know they’re in that situation. I thought [the committee] put Xavier in, as well. And I think they put Xavier in as another one of those teams that didn’t have a ton of Quad 1 wins, but that was a way to justify putting North Carolina in because their resumes were similar.

“Look, I’m not pointing a finger at Bubba, without a doubt, but this system is flawed in this way. We have to have a better set of criteria… Everyone’s got their own prism of how they’re looking at these resumes. We’ve got to say, ‘This is the most important.’ ‘This is the second-most important.’ ‘This is the third-most important.’ Instead of having everyone say, ‘Well, you know, the prism I looked at this through.”

Greenberg’s biggest complaint centered on the committee’s justification for leaving West Virginia out of the tournament, particularly the flawed reasoning that it was based on differing “prisms” for evaluating teams.

“‘[Tucker] DeVries’ wasn’t there at the end of the season.’ He wasn’t there at the beginning of the season,” Greenberg furiously exclaimed. “They still won games. I mean, he missed 24 games or so. So, just the excuse after the bracket came out was a little bit weak. It is what it is.”

At the heart of Greenberg’s frustration is a glaring flaw in the system: a lack of consistency.

When teams like North Carolina and West Virginia are judged through different lenses — whether due to perception, favoritism or shifting criteria — it undermines the integrity of the entire process. According to Greenberg, the committee needs to stop operating through “prisms” and establish a clear, uniform standard.

And until that happens, Greenberg will continue to hold the committee’s feet to the fire, calling out the inconsistencies that leave the selection process open up to Monday’s media cycle of doubt and criticism.