South Carolina Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson (5) reacts after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Being an AP Poll voter is a bit like being an offensive lineman. If we’re talking about you, you probably did something wrong.

The South Carolina Gamecocks men’s basketball team has been one of the surprises of the 2023-2024 season. Picked to finish last by SEC media, the Gamecocks have rattled off 19 wins in 22 games so far. Not only are they 19-3 (7-2), but they’re just one game back of Alabama as teams jockey for position in the SEC.

Despite their ongoing success, the Gamecocks had yet to be ranked this season. However, all signs pointed to that changing this week after they defeated then-N0. 5 Tennessee on the road last week. That, coupled with a win over then-No. 6 Kentucky a few weeks back, seemed to give them the resume they needed to be in the AP Top 25.

One person who certainly seemed to think so was AP voter Seth Davis, who called for their inclusion following the Tennessee win.

“HUGE win for the Gamecocks!” wrote Davis on X. “Only question next is where will they be ranked. Not if.”

South Carolina even padded their stats after that win, defeating Georgia on the road on Saturday to presumably move up even further on Davis’s ballot.

However, when Seth announced his ballot for this week’s AP Poll on Monday, South Carolina was nowhere to be found.

Had Davis changed his mind? Had he decided that he needed to see South Carolina defeat Alabama before he would bestow a measly AP Poll vote on them?

Turns out, he just completely whiffed and forgot to include them.

Awww man. Apologies to [South Carolina],” wrote Davis on X. “Total turnover on my part not to rank them. Mea culpa! Will make it up to you next week I promise.”

When a South Carolina fan said that Davis’s voting credential should be revoked, the longtime college basketball media member shared that he might have been a little distracted by the fact that his employer, The Messenger, went out of business in a hurry last week.

“Well it may have had something to do with the distraction of my company going out of business but appreciate the kindness! No excuse Sir! Gamecocks have been one of the great stories of the season. Hope they keep it going,” wrote Davis.

The good news for the Gamecocks is that even without Davis’s vote, they rocketed into the poll at No. 15 this week. They’ll play their first game of the season as a ranked squad on Tuesday when they travel to take on Ole Miss.

