Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The NIT’s demise has not been greatly exaggerated. Actually, it probably should be more exaggerated.

For the second consecutive year, the NIT will include just four schools hailing from power conferences among its 32-team field: Auburn, California, Wake Forest, and Oklahoma State. It’ a stark difference from just two years ago, in 2024, when the field consisted of 18 power-conference schools, even after 15 other power-conference schools opted out of the tournament.

This year’s field officially solidifies the NIT as a mid-major tournament.

In part, this is due to Fox launching the College Basketball Crown, a postseason competitor to the NIT that draws upon teams from the Big Ten, Big 12, and Big East — the three major conferences that Fox has media rights agreements with. Now, the Crown has been culled from a 16-team field in its inaugural year to an eight-team field for its upcoming sophomore campaign, which would hypothetically leave more teams to accept NIT bids. But even with Fox halving the field size, the NIT couldn’t attract any additional power-conference teams.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, three of the four power-conference teams playing in the NIT are from the ACC and SEC, two conferences that are wholly tied to the ESPN networks. (The NIT will air exclusively on ESPN.) The lone exception is Oklahoma State, which finished 14th out of 16 in the Big 12.

At least four power-conference schools have already declined bids. Virginia Tech, Indiana, Florida State, and Oklahoma have all decided not to participate in this year’s NIT. At least a handful more are likely headed to the College Basketball Crown, which still has not announced its field.

It’s an unfortunate reality for college basketball fans who appreciate the NIT’s storied history. At one point, the tournament was more prestigious than the NCAA Tournament. Up until recently, the winner of the NIT had a legitimate claim to being the best team not selected to the NCAA Tournament. Now, the event is a shell of its former self.

Blame it on whatever you want. Transfer portal, coaching carousel, NIL, Fox’s Crown tournament; they’ve all contributed to the downfall of the NIT. But if it wasn’t clear based on last year’s field that the NIT was on its last legs, it’s abundantly clear now.