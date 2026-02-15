Credit: SEC Network

Saturday’s men’s college basketball game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners went into a brief delay for a very bizarre reason.

A fire broke out at a Lloyd Noble Center concession stand in Norman, OK. Specifically, a popcorn machine caught on fire.

And the SEC Network broadcast was all over it.

The fire was visible on the top right corner of the SEC Network broadcast in a view of the Oklahoma huddle seconds before SEC Network color commentator Rodney Terry noted it.

“We’ve got a fire,” Terry said while there was a break in action with 15:31 to go in the first half. “We’ve got a fire going on. Do you see the fire? We have a fire. Look, everybody’s looking.”

“Oh my goodness,” SEC Network play-by-play announcer Kevin Fitzgerald responded. “Wow!”

The SEC Network then gave a clear view of the popcorn machine on fire.

“We’ve got a full-blown fire going on right now!” Terry added.

“A popcorn machine, it looks like!” Fitzgerald said. “Everybody’s starting to clear out. You can see the sprinkler overhead system is working right now. So, our officials, they pointed up there. Goodness gracious! Everybody is scattered from that area. The sprinkler system working effectively here. Oh my gosh! Well, good catch, partner. I didn’t even notice that. It seems like we have avoided any sort of catastrophic situation.”

The Georgia-Oklahoma game had a brief delay due to an actual fire in the arena. “We’ve got a full-blown fire going on right now!” “A popcorn machine, it looks like!… Goodness gracious!” Here’s what the scene looked and sounded like on the SEC Network broadcast. 🏀🔥🎙️ pic.twitter.com/79inO4ZYLB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 14, 2026

The SEC Network broadcast continued to show views of the popcorn machine, with the fire thankfully going out shortly after it began. The game was delayed for roughly four minutes.

“I think everybody cleared out of that area, and so everything seems to be alright,” Fitzgerald continued. But you nailed it. All of a sudden, the attention, from everybody even on the court (was on the fire).”

“I’m looking, and everyone’s looking in that direction, and there’s a big fire going,” Terry explained.

“Talk about burnt popcorn, by the way,” Fitzgerald added. “Overcooked.”

The Oklahoma offense was figuratively on fire, shooting 59 percent from the field and 56 percent on three-pointers in a 94-78 win.