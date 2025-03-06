SEC commissioner Greg Sankey at the conference’s “Vegas Kickoff” in 2024. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports.)

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey fired off an hilarious post on X Wednesday, showcasing his conference’s dominance this season and refuting a prominent critic.

Unfortunately, ESPN’s Karl Ravech caught a stray in the aftermath.

First, a flashback to Tuesday. Analytics guru Ken Pomeroy posted a story on his Substack entitled, “Why hasn’t anyone said ‘the SEC is overrated'”? Pomeroy never said the SEC is overrated in his story; he merely wondered why people aren’t asking that question.

Yet that headline was enough to catch the attention of Kanell, who has a long history of anti-SEC sentiment. He reposted Pomeroy’s story, saying, “The smartest man in basketball is saying out loud what I have been thinking for the past 3 months…thank you @kenpomeroy.”

The smartest man in basketball is saying out loud what I have been thinking for the past 3 months…thank you @kenpomeroy pic.twitter.com/mNQ9QrKPKm — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) March 5, 2025



Sankey spied Kanell’s post and responded with some impressive numbers.

Just helping explain why the @SEC is “overrated:”

—30 Ws/4 Ls vs ACC (wow)

—14 Ws/2 Ls vs Big 12 (oh my)

—10 W/9 Ls vs Big Ten (👍)

—185 Ws/23 Ls in non-conf games (😎) I confess @SEC teams have a .500 record in games after 1/4/25 (😂). Sure, let’s go with “overrated” (🏀)! https://t.co/LcxdSwbLMG — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) March 5, 2025

That little note at the end, “I confess SEC teams have a .500 record in games after 1/4/25,” is a snide reference to a comment by ESPN announcer Karl Ravech. During a game in early February, the broadcaster noted that, “Since January 4, into Tuesday, the SEC teams are 82-82…there’s no dominant group of teams.” (Obviously, every conference, every year, is going to have a .500 record in conference play.)

Karl Ravech…oh no “Since January 4, into Tuesday, the SEC teams are 82-82…there’s no dominant group of teams” pic.twitter.com/TEn1QzPs1A — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2025

Ravech caught some grief for the remark, but claimed it had been a “tongue-in-cheek” comment.

Anyway, Ravech was certainly not the target here. Sankey had Kanell in his sights. The CBS college football analyst and SiriusXM host probably didn’t expect to find himself in a basketball-related spat with the SEC commissioner as the NCAA Tournament looms, but here we are.