Photo courtesy of Michael Grant

INDIANAPOLIS – Robbie Hummel didn’t plan on a broadcasting career, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming a premier college basketball analyst. The former Purdue University star will work for Westwood One Radio this weekend, providing commentary for the Midwest Region. He has also appeared as an analyst for Big Ten Network, NBC, and FOX.

As a player, Hummel was a two-time honorable mention Associated Press All-American, a three-time All-Big Ten first-team selection, and a second-round draft choice by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2012. However, he battled injuries throughout his college and professional career.

We recently caught up with Hummel to preview Sunday afternoon’s Elite Eight matchup of No.1-seed Houston (33-4) vs. No.2 Tennessee (30-7). We also asked him about transitioning from playing to broadcasting.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: What are your thoughts on Houston vs. Tennessee?

Robbie Hummel: “When you think about Tennessee and Houston, you think about physicality, you think about defense, but you also have to think about good guard play. (Houston’s) L.J. Cryer didn’t play great tonight, but Milos Uzan was terrific. Certainly, Emanuel Sharp has shown that he can be a big-time player as well.

“And then for Tennessee, it’s (Chaz) Lanier, it’s (Jordan) Gainey, it’s (Zakai) Zeigler. I like the guard matchup. It’s an intriguing game. Houston’s trying to get Kelvin his national title, and Tennessee’s trying to get their first time to the Final Four. There are a lot of good storylines.”

How has Houston sustained success despite different players and switching conferences in recent years?

“I think the culture of just competing at the highest level. The effort is max effort all the time. They have their principles. They’re going to trap you in the pick and roll like (Purdue’s) Braden Smith saw a million times. If you throw the ball in the post, they’re going to trap you. They’re going to try to overwhelm you with pressure. And whether it’s J’Wan Roberts, Ja’Vier Francis, or whoever, they’ve had so many good big guys throughout the years. Whoever it is, those guys understand what Kelvin wants. I think their role definition is as high-level as you can get. They’re so well-coached. They have an identity, and they play to it every time they take the floor.”

What stood out to you in Purdue’s loss?

“The offensive rebounding. When you lose Zach Edey, that’s going to take a dip. But when you’re playing against Houston, one of the great rebounding teams in college basketball, it just feels impossible to get a stop at times because you’re like, ‘These guys are flying in, and we’re trying to be physical. But when we are, we foul.’ You’re just trying to search for stops. And it can be ‘it’s easier said than done.'”

Is it surprising to you that Tennessee has never reached the Final Four?

“It’s shocking with the players they’ve had. When I was in college, they had Tyler Smith, Wayne Chism, and all these good players. I think even looking back to the late 80s (and 90s). Allen Houston, and they’ve had studs in Tennessee. Rick Barnes has been knocking on the door. They were so close last year, and I think that’s helped them. It’s motivated them. It’s certainly with Ganey, and (Jahmai) Mashack, and Ziegler back. Those guys, they’ve been hungry.”

Is it tougher playing or broadcasting a heartbreaking loss like Purdue had against Houston?

“It’s tougher broadcasting. Playing, you’re lost in the moment. You’re caught up in what’s going on on the floor. If I’m Bobby Riddell, my roommate from college, he’s the Purdue radio guy. He could be biased. When you’re doing it for Westwood, you’ve got to take a different approach. But these are the games you want to do, right? These are the games that you want to call, and you hope you get to do. And that was as high-level of an effort from a basketball game standpoint that you’re going to see.”

How much do you miss playing in games like these?

“If you can get me the feeling back of what it feels like to have the nervous energy before a game, there are players who would pay any money because you can’t replace that. There are some nerves when you start broadcasting a game like this. But there’s nothing that replaces it. If you could go back in time in a time machine, you absolutely would because these are the moments you worked all your life to play.”

Did you always want to be a broadcaster after your playing career?

“I did some stuff through the NBA, Sportscaster U, and other stuff they offered. But I wasn’t that good of an interview in college. I got a business degree. I had no idea what I would do. I think all players have a fear of getting a real job. So, it’s one of those things where I started doing it. I was playing overseas after the NBA. I didn’t like it. I fell into this because I hurt my shoulder playing for the Giorgio Armani team in Milan. I had to come home. I did some TV for BTN. That’s how I got my agent. And that’s kind of how this thing all got started.”

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

“Being at live events and being a part of something I love. I grew up a ball boy for Homer Drew and the Bryce Drew era. That was a big part of our town and the NCAA tournament. To get to do these games is truly a thrill and a dream come true.”