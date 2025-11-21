Photo Credit: TNT Sports

Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino raved about the current state of college hoops during an interview with TNT Sports on Thursday night.

Ahead of the Bucknell-St. John’s broadcast on TNT Sports, the St. John’s head coach spoke with Jared Greenberg and went out of his way to note that college basketball “is at an all-time high” right now.

“I think college basketball right now is at an all-time high.” 🗣️ Rick Pitino was firm on his assessment of the state of college hoops as he spoke with @JaredSGreenberg pregame. pic.twitter.com/Jx80ObIaEM — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) November 20, 2025

“You had a really big game to open the season against Alabama; [TNT Sports will be] out with you out in Las Vegas for a monster tournament,” Greenberg began. “How do you get this group together to jell and not overlook a game like Bucknell tonight and turn it into a trap game?”

“Well, that’s not going to happen,” Pitino responded. “But certainly Bucknell is capable of playing well.”

Pitino expanded in a big way.

“College basketball, you know, everybody’s knocking it,” Pitino continued. “I happen to think the opposite. I think college basketball right now is at an all-time high, its zenith, because the talent is the best I’ve seen. I’ve never turned games this early in the season, like Alabama-Illinois, Connecticut last night against Arizona, Gonzaga. Because of the influx of foreign players now not going to professional basketball, and now going to college, college basketball is at an all-time high as far as talent and execution. Incredible basketball right now.”

Pitino began coaching college basketball in 1974 and has coached championship teams (along with coaching NBA teams), so that’s quite a statement. But it certainly makes sense with his point about the significant growth in international talent joining college basketball.

This season’s freshman class also helps, as TNT Sports’ Bruce Pearl made clear on Thursday night.

“This is one of the best freshman classes in the history of College Basketball.” 😳@coachbrucepearl is thoroughly impressed with this class to say the least 👀 pic.twitter.com/oMJhYAqWoN — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) November 21, 2025

And Pitino was definitely right about No. 14 St. John’s not overlooking Bucknell. The Red Storm came away with a 97-49 victory over the Bison.