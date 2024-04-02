Credit: The Des Moines Register

All things considered, the most highly anticipated women’s basketball game in recent memory — and perhaps ever — lived up to the hype, with Caitlin Clark leading Iowa to a 94-87 victory over defending national champion LSU in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Monday.

The same, however, can’t be said about the game’s host site, Albany, New York, with several reporters taking to social media to express frustration regarding their experiences covering the game at MVP Arena.

Criticisms of the Albany experience included media members being asked to leave the arena shortly after midnight, limited availability for the media room and a lack of access to the court for pregame and postgame stand-up shots. KWWL TV reporter Mark Woodley compared the experience to “Shawshank” stating, “shocked we didn’t have designated windows to use the bathroom.”

“Been covering NCAA tournaments for over 2 decades now and have never been treated as poorly as we were at this site,” Woodley wrote.

Been covering NCAA tournaments for over 2 decades now and have never been treated as poorly as we were at this site. Felt like I was in Shawshank. Shocked we didn’t have designated windows to use the bathroom. https://t.co/WWdnheEkFH — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) April 2, 2024

I totally get that no one likes media gripes, and try not to do it much. Media would just ask for event organizers to please know when we may be working really late like tonight. There was much interest in other regional final, too, as winner (UConn) is Iowa’s Final Four foe. — Michael Voepel (@MAVoepel) April 2, 2024

We're getting kicked out of the media room. Will finish sidebar from the hotel. Thanks, Albany. — Jeff Linder (@jtlinder) April 2, 2024

There have been some major issues media-wise here in Albany.

I know the city has applied to host another regional final in a few years… https://t.co/Qs5wZheCE8 — Owen Siebring (@owensiebring) April 2, 2024

There were alot of things about Albany – media room hours, arena/court access for stand-ups, changing ‘NCAA rules’ & more – that made it difficult for the media to do its job. https://t.co/4f5ujCDq9G — Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) April 2, 2024

The criticism of Albany wasn’t limited to the arena’s handling of the media, as ESPN’ Rebecca Lobo also took a shot at the city’s entertainment options — or lack thereof — during the game’s broadcast.

“By the way, good luck finding something to do in Albany,” Lobo said with a laugh during the game’s broadcast after play-by-play announce Ryan Ruocco noted that Caitlin Clark had told her family “just go find something to do in Albany. I’m staying in my room and waiting for the game.”

"Good luck finding something to do in Albany." Albany catches a stray from @RebeccaLobo… pic.twitter.com/Px4GY2UsNl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 2, 2024

Obviously, there’s a big difference between an arena — whether it be the venue’s staff or NCAA officials — preventing media members from performing their job duties and a city not having enough fun things to do in the eyes of a TV analyst. Altogether, however, it’s hard to find a media member who has a good thing to say about their experience in New York’s capital — not that it prevented Hawkeyes fans from having a heckuva time.

