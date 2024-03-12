Feb 28, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser watches his team play the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Will Oklahoma head men’s basketball coach Porter Moser leave the Sooners to take the same job at DePaul? Sources say yes. Moser, however, disagrees.

Dick Weiss of New York Daily News reported on Monday afternoon that Moser was “reportedly in line to leave Oklahoma become head coach at DePaul.”

Greg Swaim of the Greg Swaim Show corroborated those reports later in the day. “BREAKING: Numerous sources (including those at #DePaul) tell us that they’ll pay the nearly $7M buyout with the #Sooners to hire away Porter Moser. From all indications, this will happen very soon.”

Porter Moser reportedly in line to leave Oklahoma become head coach at DePaul. good move. guy knows Chicago from time at Loyola, is beloved figure there. hope school comes up with resources to make it work. besides playing in SEC is going to be a bear for whoever gets Sooners'… — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) March 11, 2024

BREAKING: Numerous sources (including those at #DePaul) tell us that they'll pay the nearly $7M buyout with the #Sooners to hire away Porter Moser. From all indications, this will happen very soon. ? pic.twitter.com/H7BnE8gPy4 — GREG SWAIM SHOW (@GSwaim) March 11, 2024

While reported moves do sometimes fall through, more often than not, it’s a “When there’s smoke, there’s fire situation.” Only, there seems to be more layers to this one.

Because the reports that Moser will be leaving Oklahoma for DePaul were vehemently denied — by Moser himself.

“Heard all the rumors this afternoon and want to say emphatically THERE IS ZERO TRUTH!! I LOVE Oklahoma and Sooner Nation,” he tweeted on Monday night. “These accounts make stuff up and there is no validity to any of these “sources” b/c I have spoken to NO ONE about any job!!”

And as if there was any lingering doubt, Moser included a gif of a flag with the Oklahoma University logo waiving.

Heard all the rumors this afternoon ?‍♂️ and want to say emphatically THERE IS ZERO TRUTH!! I LOVE Oklahoma and Sooner Nation ❤️? These accounts make stuff up and there is no validity to any of these “sources” b/c I have spoken to NO ONE about any job!! pic.twitter.com/Hcl5h0q1f5 — Porter Moser (@PorterMoser) March 12, 2024

Swaim later reported that the move to DePaul may be off, saying that Oklahoma Athletic Director “Joe Castiglione apparently upped the ante, so now Moser may stay with the #Sooners after getting what he wants financially and the promise of a new facility.”

Joe Castiglione apparently upped the ante, so now Moser may stay with the #Sooners after getting what he wants financially and the promise of a new facility. ? https://t.co/37AYiP0zyt — GREG SWAIM SHOW (@GSwaim) March 12, 2024

If Moser was talking with DePaul — even if those talks weren’t as advanced as indicated — it would not be wise for him to issue such a strong denial. On the other hand, it would be weird to report such a discussion taking place without the confirmation of trusted sources. And even if Moser ends up staying with Oklahoma, it seems as though the talks with the Blue Demons were ongoing, if Weiss, Swaim and their sources are to be believed, anyway.

So, while we don’t know what, we can definitively say that something is — or at least was — off here.

