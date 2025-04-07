Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma hugs guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship of the women’s 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shortly after the UConn women’s basketball team won the national championship on Sunday, star Paige Bueckers illustrated that — especially with star players and coaches — there is often a thin line between love and hate.

The blowout win allowed Huskies coach Geno Auriemma to pull his starters, including Bueckers. Immediately after the game, Auriemma was interviewed on the court by ESPN’s Holly Rowe and discussed what he said to Bueckers as the two embraced. Later during a postgame press conference, Bueckers was asked she was thinking while hugging her coach.

Bueckers said that she was thinking about how grateful she was to Auriemma for the role he played in shaping her into both the player and person she is.

“He told me he loved me, I told him I hated him,” Buecker said. Predictably, that drew laughter. “But we both love each other even though we hate each other some days.”

“He told me he loved me. I told him I hated him. But we both love each other even though we hate each other somedays.” UConn star Paige Bueckers on what was said between her and coach Geno Auriemma. pic.twitter.com/mu56LpSyY0 https://t.co/eDhaqWSjQv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 6, 2025

Bueckers continued.

“Every single relationship that I’ve built throughout the years here, you just try to encapsulate it in one hug, for five seconds,” she said. “But every single person that I went down the line and hugged just meant so much to me and meant so much to the team.”