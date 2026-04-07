Credit CBS Sports, TNT Sports

The 2026 men’s NCAA Tournament came to a conclusion on Monday night with Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines taking down Dan Hurley and the Connecticut Huskies 69-63 in the national championship game in Indianapolis. It’s Michigan’s first national title since 1989.

After the game, TNT Sports showed the 2026 edition of everyone’s favorite annual NCAA Tournament and March Madness highlight montage and recap, “One Shining Moment”.

While Michigan’s championship and remarkable run get much of the focus in the highlight package, the 2026 edition of “One Shining Moment” recognizes many memorable moments from this year’s tournament, including UConn’s incredible Elite Eight win over top-seeded Duke.

“One Shining Moment”, written by David Barrett in 1986, has been shown by CBS Sports and TNT Sports after every NCAA Tournament national championship game since 1987.

There have been five versions of “One Shining Moment” used, but the Luther Vandross version is the most popular and has been the most frequently used edition by CBS Sports and TNT Sports. And the Vandross version of “One Shining Moment” returns for 2026.

Enjoy the 2026 edition of “One Shining Moment”:

Excellent work, as always, on the montage by the folks at CBS Sports and TNT Sports. You can see past editions of “One Shining Moment” here.