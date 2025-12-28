Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

There was a brief time when it appeared that Trentyn Flowers would play college basketball. However, he decommitted from Louisville in 2023 to sign with the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL). In 2024, he declared for the 2024 NBA draft but went unselected. He went on to sign a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers and their G League affiliate in San Diego. This year, he’s been a two-way player with the Chicago Bulls and their G League affiliate.

On Saturday, Joe Tipton of On3 Sports reported that Flowers was drawing interest from several top college basketball programs, including Kentucky, Kansas, Michigan, Indiana, Florida, and LSU. That report was met with widespread shock, considering Flowers has played NBA minutes over the last two seasons. The rules governing how Flowers could play college basketball despite having played professionally for the past three seasons are murky enough to make the move entirely possible.

However, according to CBS Sports college basketball writer Matt Norlander, at least five of the programs listed in Tipton’s report have shown no interest in recruiting Flowers.

FWIW, while some might be sniffing around, at least three programs named in this report tell CBS Sports they’ve shown “zero” interest in pursuing Flowers. One adds: “Not even sure how we got on that list. No one on our staff has had any contact with anyone associated with him.” https://t.co/F5QZuZA5jN — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 28, 2025

“FWIW, while some might be sniffing around, at least three programs named in this report tell CBS Sports they’ve shown ‘zero’ interest in pursuing Flowers,” wrote Norlander in a Sunday quote of the On3 post. “One adds: ‘Not even sure how we got on that list. No one on our staff has had any contact with anyone associated with him.'”

Norlander followed that up with two updates.

“Just received another text from another coach at one of the schools reported to be showing interest in Trentyn Flowers’ NCAA eligibility,” he wrote. “The head coach’s response: ‘Hahaha. None.'”

A fifth school has reached out to refute the report. pic.twitter.com/TtBTgAmoTo — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 28, 2025

Soon after Norlander’s reporting, Tipton updated his own reporting to say that Florida, Michigan, Clemson, Indiana, and Texas Tech were no longer expected to be involved.

Florida, Michigan, Clemson, Indiana, and Texas Tech are not expected to be in the mix for Trentyn Flowers, sources told @On3sports. https://t.co/kPOunlPJF6 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) December 28, 2025

College basketball insider Adam Zagoria then quoted Tipton’s update to add that Kentucky was “not expected to be in the mix for Trentyn Flowers” as well.

Kentucky is also not expected to be in the mix for Trentyn Flowers, per sources. https://t.co/AdrCQpoyEc — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) December 28, 2025

Tipton provided an update on Flowers’ potential college recruitment, though the revised report was behind a paywall.

Given how quickly the initial report appeared to fall apart under scrutiny from other insiders and reporters, coupled with the lack of public-facing explanations for why it appeared incorrect, there was considerable criticism directed at On3 from college basketball media and personnel.

So you are saying your own report is erroneous ? https://t.co/vxiKfWblMY — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) December 28, 2025

Do bad reporting on Twitter Get called out for it Post an update behind a paywall https://t.co/n1rPJzYPrY — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) December 28, 2025

So almost half the teams you clickbaited with on this graphic told you to tweet this correction, on3 is the worst lol https://t.co/oBTfmgSyvN — Brenden Duffy (@brenden_duffy) December 28, 2025

Why don’t you delete the old one instead of adding to its engagement? — T3™️ (@T3Bracketology) December 28, 2025

Awful Announcing has reached out to Tipton for any further clarification about the reporting.