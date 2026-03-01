Credit: Grant Kiefer (@KieferMedia on X)

The Toledo Rockets came away with a 79-67 win at Ohio in men’s college basketball MACtion on Saturday. It’s the 11th consecutive victory for Toledo over Ohio, and the 16th win over their last 17 head-to-head matchups.

So, Toledo has absolutely dominated that battle in recent years, but Ohio senior forward Aidan Hadaway isn’t interested in giving the Rockets much credit.

After Saturday’s loss, Hadaway told the media in Athens, OH, “That team’s not better than us.”

Hadaway added, “They foul every possession.”

An emotionally charged postgame presser after Ohio lost to Toledo for the 11th time in a row: Aidan Hadaway: “That team’s not better than us…when they see they’re playing the Bobcats, they just play to the best of their ability.” “They foul every possession…good for them.” pic.twitter.com/RdP3WheSPZ — Grant Kiefer (@KieferMedia) March 1, 2026

“Mad. Disappointed. I mean, that team’s not better than us,” Hadaway said. “They just always, you know, when they see they’re against playing the Bobcats, they just play to the best of their ability… They’re not as good as what they looked like tonight.”

“The fouling,” Hadaway continued. “All they did was just grab us, hold us. The refs can only do so much. They can’t call it every single time. So, I mean, give them credit. They play physical. They foul every possession. So, I mean, good job. Good for them.”

Sometimes these kinds of statements are actually true, but they ring hollow when the team has lost 11 straight games to the opponent, and when it’s after a double-digit home loss.

And the Ken Pomeroy ratings would suggest that the comments about Ohio being better are *not* true so far this season. Toledo (16-13) comes in at No. 146 on KenPom, while Ohio (15-14) slots in at No. 227.