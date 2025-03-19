Mar 18, 2025; Dayton, OH, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) dribbles the ball defended by San Diego State Aztecs guard Kimo Ferrari (23) in the second half at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

According to Jon Rothstein, there’s a better chance of him running the NYC Marathon than North Carolina knocking off San Diego State and Ole Miss. After a 95-68 drubbing of the Aztecs, the Tar Heels have already knocked out one leg of the race, and the CBS Sports college basketball oracle is one step closer to eating crow.

In the aftermath of CBS’ Selection Show, Rothstein called UNC making the tournament over teams like Indiana and West Virginia a “miscarriage of justice.”

Naturally, the Tar Heels faithful in Dayton weren’t having it. They jeered, chanted his name, and reminded the CBS Sports analyst that justice, in this case, was served — at least on the court.

Tuesday’s result doesn’t erase the fact that the Tar Heels may not have fully earned their tournament bid, but they got one. And UNC, Seth Trimble included, definitely heard what Rothstein and other media members had to say about them.

Rothstein interviewed the junior guard after the first half, and while the exchange was fairly uneventful, social media made a much bigger deal out of it than what actually transpired.

.@JonRothstein was so mad at the end of that Seth Trimble interview. Corny pic.twitter.com/aTVOOJ4JnT — Ian Ebert (@HeelToTheDome) March 19, 2025

Trimble didn’t make anything of the exchange, but he did have something to say about someone who “commented on our game tonight ” following UNC’s 27-point win.

“We were feeling a little bit of doubt from the outside,” Trimble said via 247Sports. “A part of us wanted to prove the doubters wrong, but we were just focused on us. We were focused on proving ourselves right, and we were just focused on being a team. We know there’s going to be doubt. We’re the University of North Carolina. There’s doubt with us each and every day. There’s hate with us each and every day. We’re used to it… We’ve heard the hate. Even from the guy that commentated our game tonight. We’ve heard it.”

If it wasn’t clear before, the Tar Heels seem to be using every ounce of doubt as fuel — especially from those like Rothstein.