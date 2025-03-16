Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) appeals to the fans after a three point play near the end of the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After nearly every bracketologist had North Carolina on the outside looking in, the Tar Heels managed to sneak into the NCAA Tournament. But there’s a catch — they’ll have to go through the First Four, facing San Diego State in Dayton before a potential first-round matchup with Ole Miss.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips took plenty of heat from fans who accused him of failing to advocate for his conference. In the end, he didn’t have to. The ACC landed four bids: Duke (1), Clemson (5), Louisville (8), and North Carolina (11*).

“I’m surprised by North Carolina,” said Clark Kellogg.

He wasn’t the only one.

According to Seth Davis on the CBS selection show, the Tar Heels’ elite nonconference strength of schedule was the key factor that secured their spot.

“If anyone wants to know what everyone’s going to be talking about after the show, North Carolina is your answer with that 1-12 Quad 1 record… That’s gonna be a big-time topic of conversation.” – Seth Davis #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/8ZY5k8CoLa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 16, 2025

But do the Tar Heels actually deserve to be in the tournament? This is a team with a brutal 1-12 record in Quad 1 games. Yet that didn’t seem to deter the selection committee – chaired by none other than UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham — from handing them a spot in the field.

When Davis asked about North Carolina’s inclusion, Cunningham quickly deferred to his vice chair, Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill, while emphasizing that all policies and procedures were followed.

North Carolina AD UNC — and Chairman of the Selection Committee — Bubba Cunningham on the Tar Heels being selected to the NCAA Tournament: “I was not in the room for any of that.” #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/u2xf0UDPG1 https://t.co/cOZ6dcnBdO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 16, 2025

“As the vice chair, I managed all the conversations that we had about North Carolina — and we had quite a few,” said Gill. “Our policies require the AD of any school to rescue themselves and actually leave the room for some discussions, and they’re not allowed to participate in any vote, as well. So, we followed those and had lots of discussions about North Carolina. Saturday night, we took our final vote, and we voted in four teams in the field on Saturday night, and we had a contingency vote.

“The contingency vote, that was [for] the last team in the field. It was based on Memphis and UAB. If Memphis won that game, then that was going to free up a spot in the tournament, and that was going to be North Carolina. If UAB had won, then Memphis was going to be in the tournament, UAB would be in the tournament, and North Carolina would be the first team out.”

Memphis won. North Carolina made the tournament.

But whether it actually belongs will be decided in due time.

For now, their inclusion raises more questions than answers. Was this about metrics or just brand recognition? Either way, the Tar Heels are dancing — whether they deserve the invite or not.