Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

These days, when it comes to hiring head coaches, North Carolina certainly has a type.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the school intends to hire former NBA coach Michael Malone as its next men’s basketball coach, replacing the recently fired Hubert Davis.

Malone was the head coach of the Denver Nuggets for ten seasons and led the franchise to its first NBA championship in 2023. After being fired last season, he joined ESPN as an NBA analyst. He had also been the head coach of the Sacramento Kings for almost two seasons.

Malone fits a similar profile to the school’s second-year football coach, Bill Belichick, as an older coach with tons of professional experience but not much recent college experience. His last college job was as an assistant coach for Manhattan in 2001. He left that role to become an assistant for the New York Knicks and has worked at the NBA level since.

Since his firing in Denver, he’s worked as a studio analyst for ABC/ESPN, replacing Bob Myers on NBA Countdown.

North Carolina seemed to have struck out on several fronts in attempts to hire hot college coaches, such as Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd and Michigan’s Dusty May, while others speculated that John Calipari and Dan Hurley could be wooed.

In the end, however, it sounds like UNC went with the playbook it knows well at the moment. The football side of that equation hasn’t exactly paid dividends yet, but they’re hoping Malone’s NBA-level knowledge can immediately elevate the program. Easier said than done.

As for ESPN, they’ve gotten a lot of experience in recent years replacing analysts who leave quickly to take coaching jobs, so we’ll see who they’ve got lined up to take Malone’s spot on Countdown.