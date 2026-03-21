Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The March Madness tip times, television networks, and announcing assignments for the 2026 NCAA Tournament’s second-round action on Sunday were revealed after first-round games concluded on Friday night.

The men’s NCAA Tournament field of 68 has been trimmed to 32, with eight games on Saturday and eight games on Sunday.

All games will be televised across networks from CBS Sports and TNT Sports: CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV. Games that are shown on CBS will also be available on the Paramount+ streaming service, while games that are shown on TNT, TBS, and truTV will also be available via HBO Max.

Here’s a look at the announcing schedule for Sunday’s second-round NCAA Tournament games:

Sunday, March 22 (Second Round)

12:10 p.m. ET (CBS) – #7 Miami (FL) vs #2 Purdue

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

2:45 p.m. ET (CBS) – #7 Kentucky vs #2 Iowa State

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

5:15 p.m. ET (CBS) – #5 St. John’s vs #4 Kansas

Kevin Harlan, Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi

6:10 p.m. ET (TNT) – #6 Tennessee vs #3 Virginia

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

7:10 p.m. ET (TBS) – #9 Iowa vs #1 Florida

Tom McCarthy, Dan Bonner, AJ Ross

7:50 p.m. ET (truTV) – #9 Utah State vs #1 Arizona

Kevin Harlan, Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi

8:45 p.m. ET (TNT) – #7 UCLA vs #2 UConn

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

9:45 p.m. ET (TBS) – #5 Texas Tech vs #4 Alabama

Tom McCarthy, Dan Bonner, AJ Ross