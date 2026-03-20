Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The opening day of the NCAA Tournament provided plenty of action on Thursday.

Cinderella still has a heartbeat thanks to thrilling victories from High Point and VCU over Wisconsin and North Carolina respectively. And top seed Duke trailed by double digits against Siena before calmly battling back to claim victory. We also saw Arkansas and Saint Louis look like true Final Four contenders with very impressive performances.

Saturday’s second round action will feature a traditional setup of a standalone doubleheader at Noon ET from one of the sites. Surprisingly it won’t be Duke as Big Ten powers Michigan and Michigan State will be featured from Buffalo. TNT, TBS, and truTV will then enter the action in the early evening.

Here now is your Second Round Saturday announcing schedule for this year’s NCAA Tournament. Brian Anderson is scheduled to return to action after Jason Benetti stepped in for him on Thursday due to illness.

12:10 p.m. ET (CBS) – #9 Saint Louis vs #1 Michigan

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

2:45 p.m. ET (CBS) – #6 Louisville vs #3 Michigan State

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

5:15 p.m. ET (CBS) – #9 TCU vs #1 Duke

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

6:10 p.m. ET (TNT) – #10 Texas A&M vs #2 Houston

Brandon Gaudin, Chris Webber, Andy Katz

7:10 p.m. ET (TBS/truTV) – #11 Texas vs #3 Gonzaga

Brad Nessler, Wally Szczerbiak, Jared Greenberg

7:50 p.m. ET (CBS) – #11 VCU vs #3 Illinois

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

8:45 p.m. ET (TNT) – #5 Vanderbilt vs #4 Nebraska

Brandon Gaudin, Chris Webber, Andy Katz

9:45 p.m. ET (TBS/truTV) – #12 High Point vs #4 Arkansas

Brad Nessler, Wally Szczerbiak, Jared Greenberg