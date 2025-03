Photo Credit: CBS

With the conclusion of Sunday’s selection show, we now know not only who will be partaking in March Madness, but also who will be playing who.

The NCAA Tournament will open with the First Four, with two games on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday. After that, things will begin to heat up in the Round of 64, with 16 games on Thursday and 16 more on Friday.

This is a guide to not only who will be playing in those games but when and where they’ll be played, what network they’ll be on and who will be calling them.

All times listed are Eastern.

First Four

Dayton: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel and Jon Rothstein

Tuesday, March 18

6:40 p.m.: No. 16 St. Francis vs. No. 16 Alabama St.

No. 16 St. Francis vs. No. 16 Alabama St. 9:10 p.m.: No. 11 North Carolina vs. No. 11 San Diego State

Wednesday, March 19

6:40 p.m.: No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 16 American

No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 16 American 9:10 p.m.: No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 11 Texas

Round of 64

Thursday, March 20

Lexington: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

South Region

12:15 p.m.: No. 9 Creighton vs. No 8. Louisville (CBS)

No. 9 Creighton vs. No 8. Louisville (CBS) 2:50 p.m.: No. 16 St. Francis/Alabama State vs. No. 1 Auburn (CBS)

Midwest Region

6:50 p.m.: No. 15 Wofford vs. No. 2 Tennessee (TNT)

No. 15 Wofford vs. No. 2 Tennessee (TNT) 9:25 p.m.: No. 10 Utah State vs. No. 7 UCLA (TNT)

Providence: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lapas, Evan Washburn

Midwest Region

12:40 p.m.: No. 13 High Point vs. No. 4 Purdue (TRUTV)

No. 13 High Point vs. No. 4 Purdue (TRUTV) 3:15 p.m.: No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 5 Clemson (TRUTV)

West Region

7:10 p.m.: No. 10 Arkansas vs. No 7 Kansas (CBS)

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No 7 Kansas (CBS) 9:45 p.m.: No. 15 Omaha vs. No. 2 St. John’s (CBS)

Denver: Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Dana Jacobson

East Region:

1:30 p.m.: No. 14 Montana vs. No. 3 Wisconsin (TNT)

No. 14 Montana vs. No. 3 Wisconsin (TNT) 4:05 p.m.: No. 11 VCU vs. No. 6 BYU (TNT)

South Region

7:25 p.m.: No. 13 Yale vs. No. 4 Texas A&M (TBS)

No. 13 Yale vs. No. 4 Texas A&M (TBS) 10:00 p.m.: No. 12 UC San Diego vs. No. 5 Michigan (TBS)

Wichita: Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith, AJ Ross

Midwest Region

2:00 p.m.: No. 16 SIU Edwardsville vs. No. 1 Houston (TBS)

No. 16 SIU Edwardsville vs. No. 1 Houston (TBS) 4:35 p.m.: No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 8 Gonzaga (TBS)

West Region

7:35 p.m.: No. 11 Drake vs. No. 6 Missouri (TRUTV)

No. 11 Drake vs. No. 6 Missouri (TRUTV) 10:10 p.m.: No. 14 UNC Wilmington vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (TRUTV)

Friday, March 21

Raleigh: Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

East Region

12:15 p.m.: No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Mississippi State (CBS)

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Mississippi State (CBS) 2:50 p.m.: No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/American vs. No. 1 Duke (CBS)

West Region

6:50 p.m.: No. 16 Norfolk St. vs. No. 1 Florida (TNT)

No. 16 Norfolk St. vs. No. 1 Florida (TNT) 9:25 p.m.: No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 UCONN (TNT)

Cleveland: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

East Region

12:40 p.m.: No. 15 Robert Morris vs. No 2 Alabama (TRUTV)

No. 15 Robert Morris vs. No 2 Alabama (TRUTV) 3:15 p.m.: No. 10 Vanderbilt vs. No. 7 Saint Mary’s (TRUTV)

South Region

7:25 p.m.: No. 10 New Mexico vs. No. 7 Marquette (TBS)

No. 10 New Mexico vs. No. 7 Marquette (TBS) 10:00 p.m.: No. 15 Bryant vs. No. 2 Michigan St. (TBS)

Milwaukee: Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi

South Region

1:30 p.m.: No. 14 Lipscomb vs. No. 3 Iowa State (TNT)

No. 14 Lipscomb vs. No. 3 Iowa State (TNT) 4:05 p.m.: No. 11 North Carolina/San Diego State vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (TNT)

Midwest Region

7:10 p.m.: No. 14 Troy vs. No. 3 Kentucky (CBS)

No. 14 Troy vs. No. 3 Kentucky (CBS) 9:45 p.m.: No. 11 Xavier/Texas vs. No. 6 Illinois (CBS)

Seattle: Lisa Biyington, Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose, Andy Katz

West Region

2:00 p.m.: No. 12 Colorado State vs. No. 5 Memphis (TBS)

No. 12 Colorado State vs. No. 5 Memphis (TBS) 4:35 p.m.: No. 13 Grand Canyon vs. No. 4 Maryland (TBS)

East Region