March Madness should be something that inspires and entertains you, not something that actually makes you go mad.

The Pacific Northwest was home to a lot of unnecessary drama in the NCAA Women’s Tournament on Sunday. North Carolina State and Texas played on a court for the Elite Eight that featured asymmetrical 3-point lines.

Really.

While social media went ablaze over this monumental error, the two teams participated in the game anyway. They were informed of the discrepancies between the two 3-point lines, but decided to soldier on anyway.

Whether you agree with it or not, this decision will likely be a major sticking point for the next few days. ESPN’s Elle Duncan updated everyone on the situation at halftime of the N.C. State-Texas game. Then, studio analyst Chiney Ogwunmike delivered her perspective on the situation. To her credit, it was a much more endearing and positive light than many others.

ESPN's Elle Duncan brought attention to the asymmetrical 3-point line issues in Portland in studio during halftime of NC State-Texas. Chiney Ogwumike, a studio analyst who also dabbles in the NBA, commended NC State and Texas' players and coaches for continuing on anyway. "I… pic.twitter.com/I8uE5bgxZ2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 31, 2024

“I wanna give credit to the women’s game,” Ogwunmike said. “Because I’m fortunate to also call a lot of NBA games. And in regular season games, we’ve seen the rim off. The 3-point line. They stop and say, ‘We won’t play.’ These women are showing up and saying, ‘No matter what, we’re here for March Madness, and we’re showing up. And we’re playing despite the discrepancies.'”

Ogwunmike continued, saying, “So, a lot of kudos to these ladies out there and the coaches for keeping them calm, too.”

The discrepancies shouldn’t have existed in the first place. These teams didn’t have to soldier on; if they didn’t, they would be in the right and would have support. Lest we forget the unnecessaries that occurred three years ago after all.

Ogwunmike’s comments were within bounds, but it’s fair to wonder how many will focus on that aspect vs. the unjustness of the situation.

