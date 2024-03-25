Credit: WXII

Gary Hahn’s career was supposed to be over by now.

The longtime NC State radio play-by-play broadcaster announced in October that he would retire following the Wolfpack’s men’s basketball season.

Hahn, who initially joined the Wolfpack Sports Network before the 1990-91 athletic year, was named North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year in both 2011 and 2020, though he’s weathered some recent controversy as well.

NC State entered the 2024 ACC Tournament as a 10-seed with a 17-14 overall record and a 9-11 conference record. By all accounts, they would lose during the conference tourney and Hahn’s career would come to a close. However, the Wolfpack went on a thrilling run en route to winning the ACC Championship (their first since 1987) and earning an automatic bid for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

“I never thought that in my 34 years, I would have a chance to call an ACC Tournament Championship game where NC State won. And so that was that kind of like icing on the cake and an unforgettable end to my career. And it’ll be that way no matter what happens in the NCAA Tournament,” Hahn told reporters over the weekend.

It not only extended their season but also Hahn’s career.

“I don’t know whether anybody’s telling me anything, but I’m loving it,” Hahn told WXII before the NCAA Tournament. “I’ll tell you what, I could go six more games and a national championship real easy.”

The Voice of the Wolfpack may just get the chance as 11-seed NC State defeated 6-seed Texas Tech in the first round and took down Oakland in overtime in the second round to reach the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2015.