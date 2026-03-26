Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Will Wade is returning to Baton Rouge after one year in Raleigh.

The controversial head coach was fired from his job as head coach of the LSU Tigers in 2022 for recruiting violations tied to the FBI wiretap probe into corruption throughout college basketball and illicit payments to players.

Wade quickly landed on his feet taking the job at McNeese State in 2023, leading them to consecutive tournament appearances. He then moved to NC State before this season where he also led the Wolfpack to the Big Dance, although they were knocked out in the First Four.

Of course, now we are fully in the NIL, coaches and programs can offer players money above board to come to their school. And it had long been suspected that Will Wade might return to LSU given money is clearly no obstacle at the school given what we saw with Lane Kiffin on the football side.

That move was finalized on Thursday as it was reported Wade would return to LSU, leaving NC State after just one season. And at a press conference to talk about the development, athletic director Boo Corrigan said he understood the frustration and fury from Wolfpack fans. He even said that he was notified of Wade’s departure by an e-mail from his agent.

NC State AD Boo Corrigan on Will Wade 👀 “Tuesday night, we talked about everything in the program… I asked him what we needed to be competitive. From there, as far as the resignation, it was an email that we received from his agent.” “I’d commiserate with (fans), in terms of… pic.twitter.com/C3J73sGBlv — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 26, 2026

“Going back to Tuesday night we talked about everything in the program. What we can do, who we’re going to play… we talked about last year’s team and who was going to be back, asked him what he needed, right? Asked him what we need to be competitive. From there, as far as the resignation letter, it was an email, right, that we received from his agent,” Corrigan said.

When asked about Wolfpack fans being disappointed and feeling lied to, Corrigan agreed with the sentiment.

“I think I would commiserate with them, in terms of feeling lied to. And I’d let them know that it’s not something I didn’t know anything about and I’m as surprised as they are by what’s gone on, but reassure them that we’re going to find a coach that wants to be at NC State” he stated.

While it wasn’t quite the national soap opera that Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for LSU was during the college football season, it fits a very similar profile. Wade had dismissed any interest in the LSU job while the Wolfpack were still playing and talked about his future at NC State. But as soon as their season was over, it only took a week for him to pack up and leave town. His decision to share his departure via agent e-mail also shows the character concerns that obviously exist.

It’s yet another reminder why freedom of movement for players in college athletics is so important, especially when coaches continually do one thing and say another when it comes to their own commitment to a program.