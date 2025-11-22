Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated the Kansas State Wildcats in the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic on Friday night. But broadcaster NBCSN missed the winning basket while in an extended replay.

NBCSN just came back online this week after years being out of commission. NBC relaunched the cable sports network after the splitting off of its cable networks under the new Versant umbrella, now featuring a number of sports that traditionally have aired streaming on Peacock.

One of those was the Kansas State-Nebraska game on Friday night. In the dying seconds, the score was tied at 85-85. Pryce Sandfort missed a three that would have won it. However, Sam Hoiberg, the son of Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg, collected the offensive rebound. As he put it back up in the last second, he was fouled in a play that would send him to the line with a chance to win the game.

But NBCSN stayed in the replay for way too long. As the screen transitioned back to live action, Sam Hoiberg had already made the free throw that effectively clinched the game for Nebraska. Ironically, it was his only make at the free throw line in four attempts for the game.

Peacock/NBCSN was so busy showing a replay with 0.6 left in Nebraska-Kansas State, they missed a game-winning free throw. 🤷 pic.twitter.com/qlxfxyu4JH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 22, 2025

Yes, it was helpful to show viewers at home that Hoiberg got the shot off in time with just under a second left. But there should have been more than enough time to capture the drama of him at the line, especially considering the game was hanging in the balance and he missed his first attempts at the charity stripe. Not airing the winning shot is definitely not what any sports broadcast would ever want.