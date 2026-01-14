Photo credit: NBA

Put a hot mic on Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and expect to find out, and NBC found out with a couple of F-bombs.

With Michigan State trailing Indiana University about halfway through the first half of their win on Peacock and NBC Sports Network Tuesday night, the broadcast decided to put a mic in front of Izzo during a timeout. And NBC likely got more than it was asking for.

“F*cking over here!” Izzo could be heard yelling at his players. But NBC didn’t seem deterred by the first F-bomb, instead they stuck around for another.

“We are not gonna be outside over here,” Izzo continued before yelling. “I don’t give a f*ck!”

This wasn’t Izzo standing near a mic that accidentally picked up his F-bombs on the broadcast. This was NBC intentionally checking in on what Izzo was saying to his players in the heat of the moment. And the result was predictable.

Someone was standing there with a microphone hanging over the huddle, so Izzo may not have even realized he was being mic’d up during the broadcast. And if a broadcast is going to unexpectedly put a mic in front of Izzo or just about any college coach during the game, brace for some colorful language.

Last week, Izzo was seen yelling at former Michigan State player Paul Davis, who was in the crowd and reportedly verbally abusing an official. Davis ended up holding a press conference to apologize for the incident. Surprisingly, there was no microphone or camera in the crowd to pick up the incident, and no one knows exactly what Davis said to the official. But it must have been worse than a couple of F-bombs. Because Izzo clearly has no issue with those being dropped.