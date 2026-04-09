Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

March Madness capped off 2026 with a multiyear viewership record.

Monday’s National Championship game between the UConn Huskies and Michigan Wolverines averaged 18.3 million viewers across TNT, TBS, and truTV, marking the most-watched title game since Virginia’s win over Texas Tech in 2019 (19.63 million viewers on CBS). Viewership for the game ticked up 1% from last year’s Florida-Houston championship (18.1 million viewers on CBS) and earned a 23% increase from the 2024 title game between UConn and Purdue, the last time the even aired on TNT Sports (14.82 million viewers).

Michigan’s win is the most-watched national title game ever on the TNT Sports networks. The audience peaked at 20.4 million viewers in the 11 p.m. ET quarter-hour.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports deliver the most-watched NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Game in 7 Years 🏆 Michigan’s victory averaged 18.3 million viewers 📈 Peaked with 20.4 million viewers pic.twitter.com/1vCAGFXXxP — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) April 8, 2026

Monday’s game marked the second year in which the NCAA opted to move tip-off 30 minutes earlier (8:50 p.m. instead of 9:20 p.m. ET). Both games have seen audiences eclipse 18 million, something that had not been done since the aforementioned 2019 title game.

Saturday’s Final Four contests averaged 14.2 million viewers, down 7% from last year’s pair of games which featured all four No. 1 seeds competing for just the second time in tournament history. However, this year’s Final Four notched an 11% increase compared to 2024, the last time the Final Four aired on the TNT Sports networks (12.8 million viewers).

Overall, the 2026 NCAA Tournament averaged 10.9 million viewers per window across CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV, up 7% compared to last year’s audience and the second most-watched March Madness since 1994.

Of course, this is the first time the NCAA Tournament has been measured using Nielsen’s new Big Data + Panel methodology, which has generally served to increase viewership for live sports compared to previous years. It’s also just the second NCAA Tournament to include Nielsen’s expanded out-of-home viewing measurements, which now cover 100% of the continental United States. Both changes skew any historical comparisons.

It’s possible that Monday’s title game is the last to air exclusively on cable. Next year, CBS will carry the Final Four and National Championship again as part of its regular rotation with TNT Sports. However, should Paramount’s purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery receive regulatory approval, both CBS Sports and TNT Sports will presumably operate under one umbrella, opening the possibility that the title game move to CBS on a permanent basis.

The last few years, it hasn’t seemed to matter whether the Final Four airs on broadcast or cable; TNT Sports’ numbers have been quite comparable to those of CBS. But traditionally, the reach of broadcast has led to superior audience figures compared to cable. And if possible, a combined Paramount-Warner Bros. entity may look to put the title game on CBS full-time.