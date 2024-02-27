Photo credit: Mid-Major Madness

Mississippi Valley State won’t win a championship, but they did win a game, and that’s all their announcers needed to party like it was 2012 again, the last time the Delta Devils won their conference.

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils men’s basketball team beat Prairie View A&M 57-51 Monday night, improving their record to 1-27 (1-14 Southwestern Athletic Conference). The victory snapped a 29-game losing streak dating back to last season for the Delta Devils, prompting students to defy Jay Bilas by running onto the court. And as fans stormed the court, the Delta Devils student announcers nearly jumped out of their seats to join them.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE PICKS UP ITS FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON AND EVERYTHING WAS PURE GOLD! THEY’VE STORMED THE COURT IN ITTA BENA! WORTH EVERY PENNY! pic.twitter.com/Y9qMaMMbCG — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) February 27, 2024



“Oh we’re storming the court! We’re storming the court! We’re storming the court, OH MY GOD! The Delta Devils pick up their first win!” student announcer Caleb Brunson yelled. “The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are currently on a one game winning streak…The Mississippi Valley Delta Devils improve to 1-27, 1-14 in the SWAC. LET’S GOOOO!”

This isn’t the first time Caleb Brunson and his broadcast partner Andre Williams Jr. were noticed for their passionate, raw and hilarious commentary. Last season, the student announcers went viral during the Delta Devils win against the Alabama State Hornets.

The clips just keep coming. pic.twitter.com/7ZmIX2We7O — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) February 14, 2023



But as college basketball looks for its next Bill Walton-like commentator, a network should give Brunson and Williams Jr. a chance to call a big game on a big stage. We’re not talking about a championship or Final Four broadcast, but in the first round where announcing crews are calling upwards of four games in one day, give the people what they want and put the Delta Devils student announcers behind the mic.

[Mid-Major Madness]