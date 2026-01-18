Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the UCLA Bruins 86-74 in Big Ten men’s college basketball action on Saturday in Columbus. And after the game, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin made it clear that the blame should fall on him.

“Highly disappointed in getting our ass kicked physically, and our inability to play defense,” Cronin told the media after the game. “I offer no excuses. Blame me. Blame me. I recruited them. I signed them as free agents.”

“Highly disappointed, our inability to play defense. I offer no excuses. Blame me … we’re not going to win meaningful games if we can’t stop the other team.” Coach Cronin, speaking to the media after UCLA’s loss at Ohio State pic.twitter.com/VLstWSkKon — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 17, 2026

“We’re not going to win meaningful games if we can’t stop the other team,” Croin continued. “I’m not going to have much to say, so I’m going to give it to you. You can’t give up [80-plus points] and win. On the road, you’re not going to get 90. Can’t do it. We scored 74 points on the road in the Big Ten. You should have a big-time shot to win. Our defense was an embarrassment today.”

“We’re a team that struggles to have dirty-work guys,” Cronin.

A reporter asked what can be done to change that going forward.

“Nothing,” Cronin answered. “Nothing. I can’t trade guys. You’ll get your ass kicked physically; if you don’t defend in the Big Ten, you’re going to lose.

UCLA fans are likely both disappointed in the performance and appreciate that honesty from their head coach. Perhaps the embarrassment Cronin is showing to the media will serve as motivation for Bruins players to kick things up a notch defensively.