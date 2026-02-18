© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On a night when Mick Cronin ejected one of his own players, the UCLA coach saved his most memorable moment for a reporter.

Cronin lost his temper Tuesday night after UCLA‘s 82-59 loss to Michigan State when a reporter asked what he thought about the Izzone student section chanting Xavier Booker’s name during the game. Booker, who transferred from Michigan State after one disappointing season in East Lansing, managed just two points and two rebounds in 25 minutes.

“I could give a rat’s ass about the other team’s student section,” Cronin said. “I would like to give you a kudos for the worst question I’ve ever been asked.”

The reporter, clearly caught off guard, tried to clarify what he was asking. That only made things worse.

“You really think I care about the other team’s student section?” Cronin shot back, his voice rising as he leaned forward. “Are you raising your voice at me?”

The reporter attempted to say no, but Cronin wasn’t interested in hearing it.

“Yeah, you are. Come on, dude. Come on. Yes, you are. Everybody’s standing here listening to you. Everybody. This is on camera. They can hear you.”

Cronin then repeated his answer, as if the reporter hadn’t understood him the first time.

“I answered the question. I could give a rat’s ass about the other team’s student section. I coach UCLA. I don’t care about Michigan State students. Who cares?”

UCLA coach Mick Cronin’s thoughts on the Michigan State student section. @ThisistheIZZONE pic.twitter.com/7pJJHEs7sQ — Owen Oszust (@Owen_Oszust) February 18, 2026

The blowup — capping what had already been a miserable night for Cronin and UCLA — was uncomfortable, awkward, and completely unnecessary. In other words, about as 2026 Mick Cronin as it gets.

Michigan State thoroughly outplayed the Bruins, and with just over four minutes remaining in what was already a 25-point blowout, Cronin made the unusual decision to send one of his own players to the locker room. Freshman center Steven Jamerson II was called for a flagrant foul after hitting Michigan State’s Carson Cooper from behind on a dunk attempt. While officials reviewed the severity of the foul, Cronin took matters into his own hands and sent Jamerson to the showers early.

After the foul, UCLA HC Mick Cronin ejects his own player, Steven Jamerson III. pic.twitter.com/KOFMCDRYjg — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 18, 2026

It wasn’t the last time Cronin’s frustration showed itself that night.

Last month, Cronin explained his philosophy on dealing with the media, citing football coaches like Curt Cignetti as examples of why he chooses to say as little as possible in press conferences. Monday’s blowup is consistent with that worldview. Cronin has never been particularly interested in playing nice with reporters, and he’s made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t think divulging information to the media benefits his team in any way.

The irony, of course, is that nights like this accomplish the opposite.

Cronin’s reaction was so disproportionate to the question that it became the story. And that’s the paradox of moments like this. If Cronin truly didn’t care about the chants, there was an easy way to prove it. Instead, he spent nearly a full minute on camera explaining exactly how little he cared.