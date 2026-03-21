Credit: Vince Wolram; The Field of 68; NCAA Tournament March Madness; David Butler II-Imagn Images (Dan Hurley

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley have taken a lot of heat for their antics on the college basketball sidelines and in press conferences.

A reporter brought this up to Cronin on Saturday at the NCAA Tournament, and Cronin says that the critics need to “get a life, bro.”

“It’s ridiculous. Everybody needs to get a life, bro. Get a life, man. C’mon, man. Get a life, bro… we’re not coaching Little League, buddy. Everybody doesn’t get an at-bat.” Mick Cronin on the narrative around his and Dan Hurley’s sideline demeanor. 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/r8pRm1k4s6 — Vince Wolfram (@vincewolfram15) March 21, 2026

“Over the years, it’s no secret that you and Coach Hurley have kind of caught heat from the media about kind of sideline demeanor,” a reporter said to Cronin.

“What are you talking about?” Cronin interjected. “Caught heat? Have you given me heat?”

“I haven’t,” the reporter said.

“You’re the only guy I pay attention to,” Cronin responded. “Nobody else even comes.”

“Okay. National media,” the reporter clarified.

“You come to the games, so I respect you,” Cronin said. “At least you’re there. People that aren’t there (shakes head)?

“I know you don’t care about it, but do you think it’s fair that you have gotten,” the reporter continued, before Cronin interjected again.

“It’s ridiculous,” Cronin said. “Everybody needs to get a life, bro. Get a life, man. Come on, man. Get a life, bro. You want to win big, but you think Coach Hurley’s not supposed to be intense? But you want to win. Come on, man. We’re not coaching Little League, buddy. Everybody doesn’t get an at-bat. Come on, man. They’re paying us a lot of money to win games.

So, Cronin certainly doesn’t sound interested in changing a thing about his coaching or communication style. And there’s no reason to expect Hurley to do so either.

The press conference comes ahead of Cronin and UCLA facing off vs. Hurley and UConn in Sunday’s second round of the NCAA Tournament.