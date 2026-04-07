Credit: PTI on ESPN

The sports media world was fairly unanimous in its disapproval of how Geno Auriemma comported himself in the waning moments of UConn’s blowout loss to South Carolina in the women’s Final Four last week. But on Monday’s episode of Pardon the Interruption on ESPN, cohost Michael Wilbon went further than just about anyone in his dismantling of Auriemma.

The situation began during an in-game interview with ESPN, when Auriemma accused South Carolina coach Dawn Staley of being profane with the referees and swaying how the game was being called.

At the final buzzer, Auriemma channeled his frustration from a delayed pregame handshake with Staley as well as the swarming defense his Huskies had fallen victim to, initiating a yelling match with Staley that instantly became the news of the night. Unable to explain himself, Auriemma became obstinate with reporters and appeared to fabricate a story about how his star forward Sarah Strong’s jersey came to be torn.

While the vast majority of writers and commentators across the country came out against Auriemma, it was Wilbon who was most blunt, taking aim at Auriemma’s lack of professionalism and dishonesty.

“It’s the disgraceful behavior of a massively insecure bully,” Wilbon said on PTI. “It was petulant, it was classless.”

Michael Wilbon tees off on Geno Auriemma: “It’s the disgraceful behavior of a massively insecure bully. It was petulant, it was classless.” “Lied on national TV, round after round of interviews … accused South Carolina’s players of doing something his own players did as if we… pic.twitter.com/pk6toF56rR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 6, 2026

“We’re all taught to shake hands at the end of a game, no matter what happens. Maybe before a game,” Wilbon said. “He couldn’t even do that. He wandered away and then he lied on national TV, round after round of interviews, and accused South Carolina’s players of doing something his own players did as if we don’t all have television.”

Sometimes, the behavior of sports figures is so absurd that commentators treat it as open season. As a television personality, Wilbon has created a crotchety character perfect for a rant like this one.

Much of the time, Wilbon’s crankiness is reserved for analytics and technology. But in this case, he was just the right man for the job, shredding a coach who completely lost his composure on the biggest stage in his sport.