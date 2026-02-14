Credit: ESPN

Better make sure you hit the gym between now and March, Travis Steele. Just in case.

Steele is the head coach of the Miami (OH) RedHawks, who happen to be the only unbeaten squad left in Division I. In fact, the 23rd-ranked squad beat Ohio 90-74 on Friday night to move to 25-0 (11-0 in Mid-American Conference play), tying the single-season school record for victories they had set last year.

The school theoretically has nine games standing between them and an unbeaten season (6 regular-season games and three MAC Tournament games). The pressure will certainly be on for Miami to achieve that feat, but Steele upped the ante even further.

Appearing on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Steele told Rece Davis that he’d wear a Speedo for the NCAA Tournament Selection Show if they finish 34-0 before March Madness.

“Done,” said Steele when Davis dared him to don the Speedo in the event of an undefeated finish. “It’s done.”

“I think we know where one of our cameras are gonna be on Selection Sunday now,” added Davis.

There’s a reason Steele went with the Speedo. The RedHawks’ swim team has been showing up to Miami’s basketball games in only their swimsuits, creating quite the visual.