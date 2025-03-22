Credit: CBS Sports

One of the unique aspects of the NCAA Tournament annually is the attention paid to characters who aren’t actually playing. Sometimes, that comes from quotable coaches. Sometimes, it’s celebrity fans, like Loyola Chicago Ramblers chaplain Sister Jean.

This year, one of those is McNeese State manager Amir “Aura” Khan, who got several broadcast spotlights Saturday ahead of and during the Cowboys’ clash with Purdue.

“I’ve been told [McNeese manager Amir Khan] has 3 devoted security officers with him at all times… [Special assistant to the HC] is now the manager to Amir Khan, handling all the NIL opportunities… The numbers they’re getting, north of the low 6 figures…” – Evan Washburn pic.twitter.com/t7yaseM2Gk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 22, 2025

Spike Lee is now sitting next to McNeese manager Amir Khan. #MarchMadness https://t.co/cElpD7pe4v pic.twitter.com/WBPHs83TpK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 22, 2025

Oh, and those NIL deals? CBS’ Matt Norlander had some details on those:

McNeese manager Amir “Aura” Khan now has a customized Under Armour jumpsuit. Company reps flew into Providence last night. I’m told he has 12 NIL deals, all totaling well into the six figures. Buffalo Wild Wings, TickPick and TurboTax are the three biggest. Nothing like March. pic.twitter.com/Jl0DctW6K1 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 22, 2025

This is far from the first Khan has received such attention. He’s become a social media star for his boombox walkouts, efforts cleaning up on-court wet spots, and more. He took photos with fans around the Cowboys’ first-round upset of Clemson Thursday, and McNeese State cheerleaders wore shirts and socks with his image during that game.

Khan has also received praise from Cowboys players. That includes what guard DJ Richards Jr. told Kyle Hightower of the Associated Press.

“The managers, they really don’t get credit for what they do,” Richards said. “They follow us all year. They rebound for us. They get up early and then they still have to go to class and come back and rebound again. … I love that Amir is getting this. They all do a lot of good things for us. All we do is put the ball in the hoop. I hope it keeps going.”

The Cowboys have drawn a lot of attention this year, including around that upset of the Tigers and head coach Will Wade’s unusual honesty about perhaps moving on to another job after the tournament.

The focus on Khan fits into that and also adds him to the list of March Madness characters that will remembered over the years.