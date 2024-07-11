Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Charleston Cougars assistant men’s basketball coach Matt McCall will be stepping away from coaching to focus on his broadcasting career.

McCall announced the news Wednesday in a statement he shared on his X account.

McCall, hired in April 2024, thanked Charleston head coach Chris Mack in the statement before explaining that he did not want to relocate his family from Florida and is looking forward to continuing his broadcasting career.

“I love the game of basketball and [am] not closing the chapter on coaching, but I’ve found a new passion and path that I have really enjoyed in broadcasting,” McCall said. “I’ve had great partners the last two years in NBC Sports, Sirius XM, CBS Sports HQ, and Field of 68 and I look forward to continuing my broadcasting career with whatever new opportunities come my way. College of Charleston is a special place, and they have a team in place to win. I wish Coach Mack, the entire staff, and the players nothing but the best.”

After spending seven total seasons on Billy Donovan’s staff with the Florida Gators (with a stint with the Florida Atlantic Owls in between), McCall was named the head coach of the Chattanooga Mocs in 2015.

In his first season as head coach, he won the Southern Conference’s regular season and conference tournament and led the Mocs to their first NCAA Tournament since 2009. After just two seasons with Chattanooga, McCall took the head coaching job of the UMass Minutemen.

McCall stayed with UMass through the 2022 season, going 61-82 in his five seasons with the team. They didn’t make a postseason appearance and finished over .500 just once, going 8-7 in the 2020-21 season which saw a handful of games postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Matt McCall]