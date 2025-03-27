Maryland president Dr. Darryl J. Pines (L) teased a “major announcement,” which was about Kermit the Frog rather than Kevin Willard (R). (Images from President Pines on X, @PirateAlice on Flickr, and Eakin Howard/Imagn Images.)

The Maryland Terrapins’ run to the Sweet 16 of the men’s NCAA Tournament has come with a surprising amount of off-court drama. Much of that centers around the future of head coach Kevin Willard. But those hoping a teased announcement from school president Dr. Darryll J. Pines would involve an extension for Willard were greatly disappointed Wednesday when that turned out to be… about famed Muppet Kermit the Frog.

Here’s the teaser and the announcement:

Back on campus and coming your way with an exciting announcement tomorrow! Stay tuned, Terps… pic.twitter.com/Fuw5Rkwk2K — Dr. Darryll J. Pines (@President_Pines) March 25, 2025

We are so fortunate to welcome @KermitTheFrog back to campus to share his insights with our graduating class. This incredible speaker honors the long history between #UMD and @TheMuppets creator Jim Henson ’60.#UMDGrad https://t.co/TRQO95hovP https://t.co/ESlq1PcFLI — Dr. Darryll J. Pines (@President_Pines) March 26, 2025

Some context here is necessary. Willard has made a number of headlines this tournament, including discussing athletic director Damon Evans’ departure for SMU before that became official, plus public complaints about limited athletic department support for NIL funds and travel. He’s had several dustups with media around those issues, reports of him potentially leaving for Villanova, pieces suggesting he’s pulling a “power play,” and how he now doesn’t want to talk about any of this “situation.”

But there were notable reports of the school working on a new deal with Willard that would make him a top 10 coach in terms of pay. And some of the conversation there came with suggestions that Pines needed to take the lead on the deal given Evans’ departure (the athletic department is currently led by interim AD Colleen Sorem, but she’s only one of the mentioned candidates for the full job). And that’s led to a whole lot of complaints and jokes about Pines’ teased “exciting announcement” being Kermit rather than anything around Willard:

With no Athletic Director, it was reported that Maryland’s President Darryll Pines was involved in negotiations with Kevin Willard. Following a testy interview with local radio Tuesday, Pines tweets out that a “major announcement” will be made on Wednesday. The major… https://t.co/X2ZF0gvDWF — JBR Bracketology (@JBRBracketology) March 27, 2025

Hahahahaha I can’t believe I missed this today. Mars. This administration is on Mars. https://t.co/rcVryZ8zHp — Banks (@BarstoolBanks) March 27, 2025

Tough look when the coach of their sweet 16 basketball team has flamed the university publicly on the national stage right before the biggest game in nearly a decade, is likely about to bolt for a new job, they lose their AD, and they announce Kermit as the commencement speaker? https://t.co/wRIaBzesj9 — Josh Coggins (@Coggins59) March 27, 2025

It’s such a joke that our basketball coach called out the university and AD about the shortfalls within the department and this is the special announcement the university hyped up and ultimately announces. This school is beyond tone deaf and incompetency is at an all time high. https://t.co/8H9qnlrFZB — Rodney Rice Fan (@LamarIsMyGoat8) March 26, 2025

This could’ve waited a week Dr. Pines….read the room! https://t.co/TmHl90Vd0e — Koffee BlacK (@KonartistNupe) March 27, 2025

There are obviously many things in the job description of a school president beyond just negotiating with the men’s basketball coach. And there’s nothing inherently wrong with the school announcing the Kermit commencement news this week; there are lots of things going on at Maryland beyond just the men’s basketball program. But the tease of a “major announcement” from the official X account of the school president, who had been publicly linked to the Willard negotiations, might not have been the best move considering what that announcement actually was.