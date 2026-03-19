(Photo from Michael Grant)

ST. LOUIS – No job in college basketball comes with more pressure than coaching the University of Kentucky. If Pope didn’t realize this before, he certainly understands it now after taking over his alma mater in 2024.

Expectations have only risen in the NIL and transfer portal era. So, when the Lexington Herald Leader reported in October that the Wildcats spent “around $22 million” on their roster for the 2025-26 season, that immediately put a target on Pope’s back.

Kentucky, ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll and predicted to finish second to defending national champion Florida in the Southeastern Conference, has been a huge disappointment.

Recently, even Dick Vitale dunked on the Wildcats (21-13).

It’s not too late for Pope to see a return on his investment. 7-seed Kentucky starts the 2026 NCAA Tournament against 10-seed Santa Clara (26-8) on Friday, and a deep March Madness run could make up for the lackluster regular season.

When asked about the pressure at the NCAA Tournament press conference at Enterprise Center, Pope questioned the reports on Kentucky’s costly roster.

Kentucky Mark Pope on whether NIL has added more pressure to his job: “In terms of the NIL situation, it might add some pressure to it. I think it definitely adds distraction.” pic.twitter.com/SqAahTLhry — Michael Grant (@MichaelGrant_CJ) March 19, 2026

“In terms of the NIL situation, it might add some pressure to it,” he said. “I think it definitely adds distraction. And it takes on — don’t want to get sidelined on a commentary about reporting — but I do think there’s a chance that accuracy in reporting has taken a massive, massive, massive, insane hit. On a daily basis, we read things and shake our heads, and we are like, ‘Man, I wonder if anyone actually believes this stuff.’

“That’s probably the biggest distraction it brings. In terms of the pressure, the pressure is ever-present, and we want it. That’s why we come to Kentucky. So we love that part.”

If things weren’t bad enough for Pope, earlier this week, Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg told the Associated Press that Kentucky offered him $7-9 million. The highly regarded transfer left UAB for the Wolverines, where he became the 2026 Big Ten Player of the Year and led Michigan (31-3) to the No. 1 seed in the Midwest.

On Thursday, the Pope was asked whether Kentucky had ever offered an individual player $7 to $9 million. At first, the coach avoided answering the question. Instead, Pope kept criticizing what he called media inaccuracies.

“I can tell you this, I have been in this business a long time,” he said. “At Kentucky, it is just different. The amount of information that is — I think part of the problem too is that — I am getting myself in trouble, whatever. This is how we live. I think part of the reason there has been such blurred lines between all media. I don’t think anybody differentiates between social media with someone in their underwear in their basement that has nothing to do, versus the most noted journalist in the world with unbelievable ethics. I think that it all blurs together, and we just start reporting what everybody else is reporting, whether it has any validity or not.”

Dick Vitale: “I’ve done several now Kentucky games… $22 million this team [reportedly has spent] in terms of the NIL for their players. I think in $22 million, they could have put together a better roster than they did. I really do.” 🏀🎙️🔥 (h/t: @DanielHagerOn3) pic.twitter.com/xZ7iOBysz8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 8, 2026

Since Pope didn’t answer the question, he was pressed further by a reporter.

“I know that you guys have to come out here with a headline,” Pope said. “I am not going to give it to you. But I would appreciate it if it was some segment of the media that is like, let’s actually search for like— I don’t know. I am trying not to make a commentary on it. This is all part of the distraction that my team is not a part of. We will try and embrace the circus nature of this and count on some responsible media member somewhere to actually kind of dig in and find out, or just be responsible reporting.”

Of course, Pope’s comments conveniently omit that if the number is wrong, Kentucky could easily leak the correct information to multiple media outlets. This happens all the time. That’s how many reporters get scoops. The fact that no one tied to the program has taken the trouble to challenge that figure until now is telling.

Pope understands how the media works. If Kentucky were in Michigan’s position, would Pope still be complaining? Probably not.