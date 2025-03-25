Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the absence of Cinderella, this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament is off to a stellar start.

Through the second round of March Madness, CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV are averaging 9.4 million viewers per window, making this year’s tournament the most-watched in 32 years. The tournament is up 4% in viewership versus this point last season (9.04 million viewers across the four networks).

Of course, the record-setting viewership figures come with the significant caveat that this is the first tournament Nielsen has measured using its updated out-of-home methodology. The new methods cover 100% of U.S. markets, up from just two-thirds of the markets under the old system. That discrepancy is more than enough to account for a low single-digit year-over-year increase as we’ve seen this season.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that interest in this year’s tournament is strong. Sunday’s games, in particular, posted strong viewership with marquee teams like Duke and Kentucky leading to a 13% increase from last year.

Sunday’s thriller between Florida and UConn in the early standalone window on CBS averaged 7.8 million viewers, the most-watched NCAA Tournament game in that time slot since 1998. Duke-Baylor, which immediately followed Florida’s win, averaged 9.6 million viewers on CBS.

Strong viewership through the first four days of the tournament would seem to dispel any theories that a lack of Cinderella is having any adverse effect on viewership. In fact, it likely means the opposite.

With a Sweet 16 filled with high-ranking teams and blue bloods, CBS Sports and TNT Sports are likely to see more large audiences as we enter the second weekend of March Madness.