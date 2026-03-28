All Times Eastern
NCAA Men’s Tournament
Regional Finals
South Region
Toyota Center, Houston, TX
Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Robbie Hummel/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Shehadi
Iowa vs. Illinois — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 6;09 p.m.
West Region
SAP Center, San José, CA
Announcers: Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce
Purdue vs. Arizona — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, approximately 8:49 p.m.
Pregame and Studio Shows
Announcers: Nate Burleson/Charles Barkley/Clark Kellogg/Bruce Pearl/Kenny Smith
NCAA Tip-Off — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 5 p.m.
Inside March Madness — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 11 p.m.
NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight
College Basketball Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.
College GameDay — ESPN, 11 a.m.
March Madness Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon
March Madness In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.
March Madness Gameday Scoreboard & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
March Madness Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, midnight
March Madness Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)
NCAA Women’s Tournament
Regional Semifinals
Fort Worth 3 Regional
Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX
Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe
Louisville vs. Michigan — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 12:30 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Texas — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, approximately 3 p.m.
Pregame and Studio Shows
Announcers: Christine Williamson/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike
NCAA Women’s Championship Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, noon
NCAA Women’s Championship Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 2:30 p.m.
Sacramento 4 Regional
Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Stephanie White//Kris Budden
Oklahoma vs. South Carolina — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 5 p.m.
Virginia vs. TCU — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, approximately, 7:30 p.m.
Pregame and Studio Shows
Announcers: Kelsey Riggs Cuff/Muffet McGraw/Meghan McKeown
NCAA Women’s Championship Live from Golden 1 Arena, Sacramento, CA — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.