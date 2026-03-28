Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates after a play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern NCAA Men’s Tournament

Regional Finals South Region Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Robbie Hummel/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Shehadi

Iowa vs. Illinois — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 6;09 p.m. West Region SAP Center, San José, CA

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce

Purdue vs. Arizona — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, approximately 8:49 p.m. Pregame and Studio Shows Announcers: Nate Burleson/Charles Barkley/Clark Kellogg/Bruce Pearl/Kenny Smith

NCAA Tip-Off — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 5 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 11 p.m. NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight College Basketball Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

College GameDay — ESPN, 11 a.m.

March Madness Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

March Madness In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

March Madness Gameday Scoreboard & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

March Madness Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

March Madness Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday) NCAA Women’s Tournament

Regional Semifinals Fort Worth 3 Regional Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe

Louisville vs. Michigan — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 12:30 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Texas — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, approximately 3 p.m. Pregame and Studio Shows Announcers: Christine Williamson/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike

NCAA Women’s Championship Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, noon

NCAA Women’s Championship Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 2:30 p.m. Sacramento 4 Regional Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Stephanie White//Kris Budden

Oklahoma vs. South Carolina — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 5 p.m.

Virginia vs. TCU — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, approximately, 7:30 p.m. Pregame and Studio Shows Announcers: Kelsey Riggs Cuff/Muffet McGraw/Meghan McKeown

NCAA Women’s Championship Live from Golden 1 Arena, Sacramento, CA — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m. Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.