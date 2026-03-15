All Times Eastern
Men’s
American Conference Tournament
Championship, Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, Birmingham, AL
Announcers: Rich Hollenberg/Jon Crispin//Marilyn Payne
South Florida vs. Wichita State — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 3:15 p.m..
Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament
Championship, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA
Announcers: Tom McCarthy/Chris Walker//AJ Ross
Virginia Commonwealth vs. Dayton — CBS/Paramount+,1 p.m.
Big Ten Conference Tournament
Championship, United Center, Chicago, IL
Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson
Michigan vs. Purdue– CBS/Paramount+, 3:30 p.m.
Ivy League Tournament
Championship, Newman Arena at Bartells Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY
Announcers: Dave Flemming/Noah Savage
Yale vs. Penn — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, noon
Southeast Conference Tournament
Championship, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
Announcers: Dan Shulman/Jay Bilas//Alyssa Lang
Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.
Pregame and Studio Shows
Announcers: Adam Zucker/Clark Kellogg/Bruce Pearl//Seth Davis
Inside College Basketball — CBS/Paramount+, noon
Announcers: Rece Davis/Jay Bilas/Seth Greenberg/Jay Williams//Pete Thamel
College Basketball Live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, noon
College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Announcers: Adam Zucker/Clark Kellogg/Bruce Pearl//Seth Davis
2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show — CBS/Paramount+, 6 p.m.
Announcers: Rece Davis/Jay Bilas/Seth Greenberg/Jay Williams
College Gamenight: Bracketology live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
B1G Live: Bracket Breakdown — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Announcers: Taylor Tannenbaum/Joel Berry II/Luke Hancock
Nothing But Net: Men’s Selection Special — ACC Network, 9 p.m.
Announcers: Peter Burns/Daymeon Fishback/Mike Neighbors/Steffi Sorensen
SEC Now: Selection Special — SEC Network, 9 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Connors/Tom Crean/Sean Farnham/Kevin Keatts/Ron Slay
Men’s Bracketology — ESPN, 10 p.m.
Women’s
Coastal Athletic Conference Tournament
Championship, CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.
Hofstra vs. College of Charleston — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament
Championship, Xtreme Arena, Coralville, IA
Announcers: Shawn Kenney/Anne O’Neill
Murray State vs. Evansville — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 2 p.m.
Northeast Conference Tournament
Championship, Bogota Savings Bank Center, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Hackensack, NJ
Announcers: Chuckie Kempf/Aja Ellison
Long Island University at Fairleigh Dickinson — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, noon
Patriot League Tournament
Championship, Hart Center Arena, College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, MA
Lehigh at Holy Cross — CBS Sports Network, noon
Studio Shows
Announcers: Christine Williamson/Andraya Carter/Rebecca Lobo/Chiney Ogwumike//Holly Rowe//Charlie Creme
NCAA Women’s Selection Special — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Announcers: Christine Williamson/Andraya Carter/Rebecca Lobo/Chiney Ogwumike//Holly Rowe//Charlie Creme//Kelsey Riggs Cuff/Muffet McGraw/Carolyn Peck
Women’s Bracketology — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Announcers: Kelsey Riggs Cuff/Kelly Gramlich/Liz Kitley/Muffet McGraw
Nothing But Net: Women’s Selection Special — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.