Mar 14, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Chandler Bing (7) reacts after making the basket and getting fouled against the Florida Gators during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern Men’s American Conference Tournament Championship, Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, Birmingham, AL

Announcers: Rich Hollenberg/Jon Crispin//Marilyn Payne

South Florida vs. Wichita State — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 3:15 p.m.. Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Championship, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Announcers: Tom McCarthy/Chris Walker//AJ Ross

Virginia Commonwealth vs. Dayton — CBS/Paramount+,1 p.m. Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship, United Center, Chicago, IL

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

Michigan vs. Purdue– CBS/Paramount+, 3:30 p.m. Ivy League Tournament Championship, Newman Arena at Bartells Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY

Announcers: Dave Flemming/Noah Savage

Yale vs. Penn — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, noon Southeast Conference Tournament Championship, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Announcers: Dan Shulman/Jay Bilas//Alyssa Lang

Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m. Pregame and Studio Shows Announcers: Adam Zucker/Clark Kellogg/Bruce Pearl//Seth Davis

Inside College Basketball — CBS/Paramount+, noon Announcers: Rece Davis/Jay Bilas/Seth Greenberg/Jay Williams//Pete Thamel

College Basketball Live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, noon College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m. Announcers: Adam Zucker/Clark Kellogg/Bruce Pearl//Seth Davis

2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show — CBS/Paramount+, 6 p.m. Announcers: Rece Davis/Jay Bilas/Seth Greenberg/Jay Williams

College Gamenight: Bracketology live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m. B1G Live: Bracket Breakdown — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m. Announcers: Taylor Tannenbaum/Joel Berry II/Luke Hancock

Nothing But Net: Men’s Selection Special — ACC Network, 9 p.m. Announcers: Peter Burns/Daymeon Fishback/Mike Neighbors/Steffi Sorensen

SEC Now: Selection Special — SEC Network, 9 p.m. Announcers: Kevin Connors/Tom Crean/Sean Farnham/Kevin Keatts/Ron Slay

Men’s Bracketology — ESPN, 10 p.m. Women’s Coastal Athletic Conference Tournament Championship, CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.

Hofstra vs. College of Charleston — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship, Xtreme Arena, Coralville, IA

Announcers: Shawn Kenney/Anne O’Neill

Murray State vs. Evansville — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 2 p.m. Northeast Conference Tournament Championship, Bogota Savings Bank Center, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Hackensack, NJ

Announcers: Chuckie Kempf/Aja Ellison

Long Island University at Fairleigh Dickinson — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, noon Patriot League Tournament Championship, Hart Center Arena, College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, MA

Lehigh at Holy Cross — CBS Sports Network, noon Studio Shows Announcers: Christine Williamson/Andraya Carter/Rebecca Lobo/Chiney Ogwumike//Holly Rowe//Charlie Creme

NCAA Women’s Selection Special — ESPN, 8 p.m. Announcers: Christine Williamson/Andraya Carter/Rebecca Lobo/Chiney Ogwumike//Holly Rowe//Charlie Creme//Kelsey Riggs Cuff/Muffet McGraw/Carolyn Peck

Women’s Bracketology — ESPN, 9 p.m. Announcers: Kelsey Riggs Cuff/Kelly Gramlich/Liz Kitley/Muffet McGraw

Nothing But Net: Women’s Selection Special — ACC Network, 10 p.m.