Edit by Liam McGuire

Will Wade was fired as the head coach of the LSU Tigers men’s basketball program in 2022 for recruiting violations tied to an FBI wiretap probe into corruption throughout college basketball and illicit benefits to players.

Following his dismissal, Wade spent two seasons as the head coach at McNeese State and led them to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances before departing for the NC State Wolfpack this season. The Wolfpack also made the tournament, although it exited early after a loss in the First Four.

In a move that blindsided both NC State fans and the administration, Wade is returning to Baton Rouge. In an era defined by NIL packages and loose restrictions surrounding the transfer portal, LSU figures to be better positioned to compete at the highest level, although NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan insinuated in a Thursday press conference that the university was willing to provide Wade with the necessary resources.

“Tuesday night, we talked about everything in the program… I asked him what we needed to be competitive,” Corrigan said. “From there, as far as the resignation, it was an email that we received from his agent.”

PackInsider.com’s Lou Pascucci was told on March 1 that Wade was leaving for LSU in what was “basically a done deal.” However murky the timeline may be for Wade’s return to the Tigers, he seems intent on making sure his second tenure with the university goes cleaner than his first.

“They’re going to kill me if I start answering questions. I’m trying to follow more rules this time,” Wade responded after being asked by a reporter about the best part of being back on campus.

Will Wade in his return to Baton Rouge, entering his second stint at LSU: “They’re gonna kill me if I start answering questions. I’m trying to follow more rules this time.” (via @WBRZ) pic.twitter.com/6Bhhuu2iMo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 27, 2026

Between Wade, women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, and new football head coach Lane Kiffin, 2026 should be a roller coaster of a year for LSU athletics.