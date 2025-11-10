Credit: Arkansas Razorbacks

The Arkansas and college basketball community is mourning the death of longtime Razorbacks announcer Mike Nail, who passed away at the age of 80.

The Arkansas program announced Nail’s death in a social media post on Sunday. According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, he had recently been placed in hospice care following a battle with cancer and passed away at his home in Fayetteville.

We are saddened by the loss of Mike Nail. He was the Voice of the Basketball Razorbacks for nearly 30 years, including Arkansas’ 1993-94 National Championship season and three trips to the Final Four. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/xzEKMm8WUe — Arkansas Razorbacks 🐗 (@ArkRazorbacks) November 9, 2025

A native of Fayetteville, Nail first became the voice of the Razorbacks men’s basketball team ahead of the 1981-82 season. Over the course of his 29 years in the role, Arkansas made three Final Fours, including during its national championship-winning season in 1994.

That meant that Nail was the man behind the microphone during what is regarded as the glory years of Razorbacks basketball. According to the Democrat Gazette, former Arkansas head coach Nolan Richardson recalled that he would listen to a cassette tape of Nail’s call of the final moments of the Razorbacks’ victory over Duke in the 1994 national title game while traveling.

“Arkansas wins the national championship!” Nail exclaimed as the Razorbacks captured their first national title in program history. “The Arkansas Razorbacks have completed its dream season! And the Hogs have won the national championship, 76-72, over the Duke Blue Devils!”

“When I hear the fans in the background and the excitement in Mike’s voice, that’s when it starts sinking in what we accomplished,” Richardson said in the fall of 1994, according to the Democrat Gazette.

In addition to his role calling Arkansas basketball games, Nail also provided color commentary for Razorback football games, called Triple-A Oklahoma City 89ers games and worked for multiple local TV stations over the course of his legendary broadcasting career. After retiring from the men’s basketball booth following the 2009-10 season, he was inducted into the Arkansas Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame in 2022.