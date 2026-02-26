Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Coming off a trifecta of marquee non-conference college basketball games in the month of February, it seems like schools, conferences, and TV networks are finally catching on to the value that inter-conference bouts can have late in the season.

That trifecta was capped off by a monster game between No. 1 Michigan and No. 3 Duke from Washington, D.C. In the end, the Blue Devils’ win averaged 4.3 million viewers on ESPN, the most-watched regular-season college basketball game on the network in seven years and the seventh-most-watched on record.

This past Saturday, viewers tuned in for a HISTORIC day of #NCAAMBB 🏀 @umichbball–@DukeMBB | 4.3M avg. viewers

🏀 @ArizonaMBB–@UHCougarMBK | 2.4M avg. viewers

🏀 ESPN’s most-consumed day of regular season men’s college basketball on record (1.9B minutes watched) pic.twitter.com/ztC1mON3jF — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 24, 2026

Other neutral-site non-conference games have been similarly successful. Ohio State and Virginia squared off from Nashville on Valentine’s Day, averaging 853,000 viewers on Fox that night. The Buckeyes pocketed a cool $150,000 for their participation. Similarly, Louisville and Baylor played in Fort Worth, TX, that same day, and the Cardinals cashed in to the tune of $300,000.

Not every game is going to be a viewership darling, but these late-season non-conference games allow teams an opportunity to rewrite the script. So much of college basketball, at least from a conference quality standpoint, is determined in November and December, when teams still haven’t fully gelled but are playing schools from other leagues. When conferences are labeled early in the season as good or bad, up or down, those labels tend to stick through March, regardless of if the league has improved. Some cross-pollination later in the season gives a few more data points to go off of.

“I think you’re going to see more of these in the future,” ESPN’s Jay Williams told Awful Announcing while in D.C. for Michigan-Duke. The former Blue Devil standout sees it as too valuable an opportunity for everyone involved: the schools, the players, and the TV networks. “What you are seeing is the evolution of college basketball and college sports. Like, yes, this is a sporting event. But this is also an entertainment business, right?”

It’s also beneficial for the players, who stand to earn more NIL money by participating in these events, and also get a feel for what postseason college basketball looks like. “I wanted to be in games like this because this simulated what the NCAA Tournament was like in March,” Williams said. “As you get ready for your conference tournament, to have a neutral site game of this magnitude, to feel so big, when all of a sudden you go to a Sweet 16, you’re like, ‘Oh, I have some familiarity in an environment like this.'”

Intersport, a sports marketing company that helps facilitate these games, including the Ohio State-Virginia game earlier this month, believes there will be a sizable jump in late-season non-conference matchups next year after seeing the success such games have had this season.

“I think we can make it to five, maybe six [such games next year],” up from three this year, Intersport GM of Basketball Mark Starsiak told Awful Announcing. “It comes down to those coaches. Who sees the value in this? Who understands what it can do for their program from an exposure standpoint and a financial standpoint, because those things tend to go hand-in-hand sometimes.”

Other than some coaches preferring the old rhythms of conference play late into the season, the biggest hurdle for these games is finding a date to play them on. That requires collaboration from multiple conferences to allow their schools to align open dates with each other.

“The hardest thing is finding the date,” ESPN’s Seth Greenberg said, noting the financial incentives are clear for schools and conferences to try and make these matchups work. “Athletic directors will be pursuing these type of games because they have to figure out a way to get to the 23, 25 [million], I mean, whatever that number is that they have to get to in terms of to support their program and their coaches and acquire talent. You need new revenue streams and this is the next revenue stream in my opinion.”

If the ratings for Michigan-Duke were any indication, along with the sky-high ticket prices, the game demanded, more of these games seem like a no-brainer for everyone involved.

The only drawback, of course, is losing some home environments in favor of corporate-feeling neutral sites late into the season. That tradeoff seems reasonable for the exposure these types of games can generate, especially if there will only be a handful each season.

As with every college sport these days, if something proves to make sense from a financial standpoint, there’s a high likelihood that it’ll happen more often as time goes on. These games are catnip to everyone from the schools involved, the conferences, and the TV executives scheduling them.

Five or six such games might be the bar for next season, but that number is only likely to grow in subsequent years.