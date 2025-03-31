Photo Credit: Spencer Brown on X.

LSU’s women’s basketball team’s season came to an end on Sunday, as the Tigers fell 72-65 in their Elite Eight matchup against UCLA. In her postgame press conference, LSU coach Kim Mulkey had an exchange with a reporter that could potentially be described as combative, playful or some combination of the two.

Jayden Smith of KLSU Sports began his question to Mulkey by noting that this was LSU’s second Elite Eight loss in as many seasons. But before he could finish, Mulkey interjected.

“That’s terrible, isn’t it?” the coach said. After a chuckle from Smith, Mukley asked, “Is that terrible, or is that good?”

“Terrible,” Smith replied.

“Is it? How many Final Fours (did) you play in?” Mulkey asked.

When Smith replied that he had never played in a Final Four, Mulkey said, “So it’s probably pretty good, huh?”

#LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey to reporter after Elite Eight loss to #UCLA: “How many Final Fours did you play in?” 😳 pic.twitter.com/spR8bS3mBk — Spencer Brown (@j_spencerbrown) March 30, 2025

It’s worth noting that Smith started his question by stating something completely factual. Whether losing in consecutive Elite Eights is terrible or good is subjective. LSU losing in the Elite Eight in each of the last two seasons is objectively true.

Had Smith volunteered that he thought it was terrible, Mulkey’s response would be more warranted. The way Mulkey did it, even if she meant to be light-hearted, made the situation needlessly awkward.