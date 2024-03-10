LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey has never shied away from tension and confrontation with media members.

The most recent example came during an in-game interview with ESPN’s Brooke Weisbrod during LSU’s SEC Tournament final loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday.

Weisbrod began the interview with a standard question about the physicality of the game, seemingly setting Mulkey off immediately.

The Kim Mulkey interview experience is not for the faint of heart. pic.twitter.com/WlEr0arQFT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 10, 2024

“Come on now. You don’t think it’s been physical all tournament? What do you want me to say?” Mulkey asked, glaring at Weisbrod, as the question seemed to upset the coach.

Weisbrod then asked Mulkey specifically about how LSU is doing against Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso, who hit a buzzer-beating three against the Tennesee Volunteers.

“I think we’ve done fine,” Mulkey said. “The same thing happened at our place. We had a lead and we gave up threes at the end of the quarter. That’s how good teams beat you. They take advantage of opportunities. The same thing happened in Baton Rouge,” she added before the interview ended.

It was unclear if Mulkey misunderstood the question in the wake of guard Last-Tear Poa being stretchered off the court following a concussion on Saturday.

Plenty of people on social media made it clear that they’re growing tired of Mulkey constantly acting like this when she’s asked a question.

Every time a reporter asks her a reasonable question, in a professional manner. pic.twitter.com/IgEJ7QGps9 — Tgiv (@Tgivpdx) March 10, 2024

That question wasn’t even that bad. Why did she have to be so rude to the reporter? https://t.co/dL8taQxXXm — Kaydon (@KaydonsThoughts) March 10, 2024

Mulkey also continues to draw comparisons to the often-surly way that recently retired Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban answered questions.

The Nick Saban of women's hoops. https://t.co/re2fYJQGvC — phil verret (@BasketballPhil) March 10, 2024

she the Nick Saban of Women's Hoops. interview was horrible — michael greer (@mgreer423) March 10, 2024

[AA on X, ESPN]