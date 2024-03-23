LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey’s threat to sue the Washington Post if it publishes a “hit piece” on her captured the immediate attention of sports media professionals Saturday.

Mulkey spoke at length during her NCAA Tournament media session, claiming a WaPo reporter who has been trying to interview her for two years issued an ultimatum this week. She claims the reporter gave LSU a list of questions for her on Tuesday and demanded answers by Thursday, as Mulkey and her team were preparing for the tournament.

Mulkey did not mention the reporter by name, but said he had written a “hit job” on LSU football coach Brian Kelly. WaPo reporter Kent Babb wrote a story on Kelly in January 2022 entitled, “In Baton Rouge, there’s a $100 million football coach and everyone else.”

“This is exactly why people don’t trust journalists and the media anymore … I’m fed up… I will sue the Washington Post if they publish a false story about me,” Mulkey said.

"This is exactly why people don't trust journalists and the media anymore… I'm fed up… I will sue the Washington Post if they publish a false story about me." – LSU HC Kim Mulkey (via @bryce_koon) pic.twitter.com/9Lce7PP4xY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 23, 2024

Sports media professionals speculated at length on the details in the story that might have prompted such a preemptive outburst from Mulkey. Many agreed that whatever ultimately is in the story, her threats Saturday definitely guaranteed it will be heavily read.

The story hasn't come out yet. 😂😂 https://t.co/XT7NgJLtT0 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 23, 2024

Classic… Kim Mulkey attacking an article which isn’t out yet! pic.twitter.com/Ca9hOXyVRI — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) March 23, 2024

Everybody's going to read it now. https://t.co/CKC2DB4DDe — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) March 23, 2024

This story much be pretty juicy. Also, Mulkey says reporter has been trying to talk to her for two years, and also says it was an unreasonable deadline for comment. So, which is it? https://t.co/8GxgjXpHiH — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) March 23, 2024

Two years? Sounds like a thorough story … https://t.co/vCxQQXFwe3 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 23, 2024

Well now I’m definitely going to read whatever this story is. https://t.co/90OhgzP2UK — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 23, 2024

I’m confused here. The story hasn’t come out yet, right? How does she know they are “false allegations”, if the allegations aren’t even out there. https://t.co/PWyqQ4jepj — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 23, 2024

Well whatever is in this story must be really bad https://t.co/Gm69oc5QJ7 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 23, 2024

A statement before the story is out. Have to believe it’s going to be juicy. https://t.co/EJs3St4UTE — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 23, 2024

