Kim Mulkey
College BasketballBy Arthur Weinstein

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey’s threat to sue the Washington Post if it publishes a “hit piece” on her captured the immediate attention of sports media professionals Saturday.

Mulkey spoke at length during her NCAA Tournament media session, claiming a WaPo reporter who has been trying to interview her for two years issued an ultimatum this week. She claims the reporter gave LSU a list of questions for her on Tuesday and demanded answers by Thursday, as Mulkey and her team were preparing for the tournament.

Mulkey did not mention the reporter by name, but said he had written a “hit job” on LSU football coach Brian Kelly. WaPo reporter Kent Babb wrote a story on Kelly in January 2022 entitled, “In Baton Rouge, there’s a $100 million football coach and everyone else.”

“This is exactly why people don’t trust journalists and the media anymore … I’m fed up… I will sue the Washington Post if they publish a false story about me,” Mulkey said.

Sports media professionals speculated at length on the details in the story that might have prompted such a preemptive outburst from Mulkey. Many agreed that whatever ultimately is in the story, her threats Saturday definitely guaranteed it will be heavily read.

[Photo Credit: Chessa Bouche]

