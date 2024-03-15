Photo Credit: Kyle Boone on Twitter/X

Providence men’s basketball coach Kim English earned some admirers on Thursday night — in more ways than one.

English and the Friars scored a big upset in their Big East Tournament quarterfinal against Creighton. Providence, who is firmly a bubble team, bolstered its NCAA Tournament resume with a 78-73 over the Bluejays, who were seeded No. 2 in the Big East Tournament and ranked No. 8 in the country. One might say that the Friars were hungry for a win. But while the Providence team was hungry, a lot of people watching the game were thirsty.

In his postgame press conference, English was told by a reporter that he was trending on Black Twitter. She then continued, “So, they’re wanting to know, who dis? What’s his marital status?” After the moderator joked that he thought that was the first question of his kind, the reporter clarified her question. “The exact question is: Is he single? Girls asked me to ask you?”

Providence coach Kim English's reaction to being trending on Black Twitter and people wanting to know his marital status: "No comment."pic.twitter.com/uNj2RH8QZr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 15, 2024

English was clearly not expecting such a question. And as the rest of the room laughed, the moderator told him that he could pass, which is essentially what he did.

“No comment,” English said. “I’m locked in on this team. I’m locked in our team right now.”

Here’s the full transcript of an interaction between a reporter and Kim English, with commentary from moderator John Paquette following Providence’s win tonight: pic.twitter.com/2DVKTlTATD — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 15, 2024

