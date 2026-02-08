Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Villanova Wildcats beat the Georgetown Hoyas 80-73 on Saturday in Washington DC, in a return to the area for Wildcats head coach Kevin Willard.

Last March, Willard left Maryland in a controversial departure that featured rumors of him being prepared to take the Villanova job, all while the Terrapins were in the middle of a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament. The rumors disrupted what had been a terrific season for Maryland, and Willard indeed took the Villanova job three days after Maryland lost to Florida in the Sweet 16.

Maryland fans are still angry at how Willard handled the exit, and some Terps fans showed up at nearby Capital One Arena to heckle Willard on Saturday.

“First time back in the DMV with Villanova,” Nolan Rogalski of SB Nation’s Testudo Times said to Willard after the game. “There was a little bit of red behind you. Thoughts on those (Maryland) fans that came out there?”

Willard said that he doesn’t know “what the f*ck” those Maryland fans were doing, and he mocked them spending a Saturday to “come look at [his] bald ass.”

“They wasted a Saturday,” Willard said. “I don’t know what the f*ck they were doing. I mean, they got nothing better to do on a Saturday than to come look at my bald ass. I don’t know what they were doing.”

Villanova improves to 18-5 (9-3 in Big East play) in year one under Willard’s leadership after going 21-15 last season. The Wildcats didn’t make the NCAA Tournament in Kyle Neptune’s three years as head coach after replacing the legendary Jay Wright.

Maryland is 8-14 (1-10 in Big Ten play) in year one of the Buzz Williams era.