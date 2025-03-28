Photo Credit: CBS Sports College Basketball on X.

Kevin Willard’s future at Maryland has been a hot topic during the first week of the NCAA Tournament. That did not change on Thursday as the Terrapins’ March Madness run came to an end with a Sweet 16 loss against Florida.

In the final minutes of the game, play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan addressed Willard’s situation.

“There’s been a lot of talk about what his next step will be, if it indeed is a step,” Harlan said. “Will he stay? Or will he find the frustration and move on?”

“Or is he just doing what college basketball coaches are going to have to do? And that is, is he trying to make sure that his basketball team gets the resources that it needs when you’re in a league like the Big Ten? It’s a football league. Everybody’s saying, ‘Well, most of the resources are going to football. But the basketball teams need some resources, too,” color commentator Dan Bonner said.

“Look, if I’m Maryland, I’m going to do what it takes to keep Kevin Willard,” fellow analyst Stan Van Gundy said. “He’s an outstanding coach. He knows what it takes to win. He’s done a great job with your program. Step up and do what it takes to keep the guy. Don’t let him get away to somebody else.”

Dan Bonner: “Is he just doing what college basketball coaches are going to have to do… Is he trying to make sure that [Maryland] gets the resources that it needs…” SVG: “If I’m Maryland, I’m going to do what it takes to keep Kevin Willard… Step up & do what it takes…” pic.twitter.com/7iGZWCOOqI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 28, 2025

Willard had previously been asked about his comments regarding wanting a greater NIL share. He deflected that question by saying his biggest concern was how his team would stop Florida’s Walter Clayton. And while there’s been much speculation about Willard receiving a big contract extension from Maryland, no announcement has been made — at least not regarding the coach’s contract.

Following the game, Willard discussed what might come next and did so with a great deal of uncertainty.

“I don’t know what I’m doing,” Willard said. “I’ll just be honest with you. I haven’t talked to my agent. I haven’t talked to my wife. I made a promise to this team that I was gonna — just focus on this team. And that’s all I’ve done. So, I haven’t talked to anybody. I have an agent. I’m sure he’s talking to people because that’s what agents like to do, but I don’t know.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Kevin Willard: “I don’t know what I’m doing… I haven’t talked to my agent. I haven’t talked to my wife… I have an agent; I’m sure he’s talking to people because that’s what agents like to do, but I don’t know.” (h/t: @W_Brown21) pic.twitter.com/885atljMuZ https://t.co/qxYvYRoF2n — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 28, 2025

When asked if he wished he’d approached things differently, Willard offered a succinct answer.

“No, not at all,” he said.

“No. Not at all.” Kevin Willard was quick to answer when asked if he would’ve approached anything differently this past week. pic.twitter.com/94CdQJXG77 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 28, 2025

The coach had a similar answer when asked if any of the boos he heard while leaving the team hotel might make him second guess whether he wants to be at Maryland.

“Not at all,” Willard said. “I got my guy. We would not be in the Sweet 16 if it wasn’t for Harvey Sanders. Harvey Sanders runs our collective. Does all the fundraising. Has been instrumental in getting us back to where we are. And Harv gave me the biggest hug. So he matters. I understand fans are gonna be pissed ’cause I’m in limbo and this and that. I get it. I’m kinda pissed to be honest with you, ’cause I didn’t expect to be in this situation. But –”

“Not at all.” Kevin Willard says the boos he received when leaving the team hotel is not going to effect where he coaches next. pic.twitter.com/VmUon6SRav — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 28, 2025

At that point, Willard’s press conference abruptly ended.

Time will tell if his tenure at Maryland follows suit.